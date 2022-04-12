The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday won 33 out of the total 36 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, The Times of India reported.

However, the party lost the seat in the key constituency of Varanasi to an Independent candidate Annapurna Singh. She defeated BJP candidate Sudama Patel by a margin of 4,060 votes.

Independent candidates also won the Azamgarh and Pratapgarh seats.

The Opposition Samajwadi Party led by Akhilesh Yadav lost all seats, NDTV reported. Among its notable candidates was Gorakhpur-based paediatrician Kafeel Khan, who was contesting for the Deoria-Kushinagar seat.

Khan was the head of the paediatric ward at Gorakhpur’s Baba Raghav Das Medical College, where 63 children had died due to a shortage of oxygen in August 2017. He was suspended and jailed for nine months on charges of medical negligence, corruption and dereliction of duty.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath congratulated the successful candidates and credited the party’s victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

आज उत्तर प्रदेश के स्थानीय प्राधिकारी विधान परिषद चुनावों में भाजपा की प्रचण्ड विजय ने पुनः स्पष्ट कर दिया है कि आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी के कुशल मार्गदर्शन एवं नेतृत्व में प्रदेश की जनता राष्ट्रवाद, विकास एवं सुशासन के साथ है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 12, 2022

“BJP’s thumping victory in the MLC polls has again made it clear that the people of the state are with nationalism, development and good governance under the able guidance and leadership of the respected Prime Minister,” Adityanath wrote in a tweet.

With this win, the BJP will now become the single-largest party in the 100-seat state Legislative Council.

Voting for the election took place on April 9, where an estimated 98.11% of voters exercised their franchise across 58 districts, according to data shared by the state chief electoral office.