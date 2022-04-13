A look at the top headlines of the day:

Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa named in FIR on alleged suicide of contractor: Hours later, the minister said he would not resign from his position.

Civilian shot dead by suspected militants in Kashmir’s Kulgam: The resident, identified as Satish Kumar Singh, is the seventh civilian to be targeted since April 2. Seer arrested for threatening to rape Muslim women in UP’s Sitapur district: In videos, Bajrang Muni Das could be seen making the hate speech in presence of police officers. Bombay HC rejects Varavara Rao’s permanent medical bail plea in Elgaar Parishad case: However, the court extended the 82-year-old activist’s temporary bail by three months.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya stopped from visiting Rajasthan’s violence-hit Karauli: He was leading a rally organised by the saffron party’s youth wing to meet the people who had sustained injuries in the April 2 riots in the city.

Aakar Patel has sufficient contacts outside India, says CBI on stopping him from travelling abroad: The central agency has challenged a magistrate court order asking to it withdraw a look-out circular against the former Amnesty International India head. Supreme Court asks Uttarakhand to file status report in Haridwar hate speech case: Hindutva supremacists had called for violence against Muslims at a religious conclave held in the city in December.

US government report says Indian Muslims are vulnerable to communal violence, discrimination: The report also flagged extrajudicial killings and arbitrary arrests and detentions by government authorities.

Five detained in Jharkhand after communally sensitive video goes viral: Men can be seen wielding swords, raising saffron flags and using religious slurs against the Muslim community in the clip.

80 killed after storm Megi hits Philippines: Most of the deaths were reported from the central province of Leyte.

