The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai has asked its staff and their family members to not upload any “anti-government content” or photos and videos of the institute on social media.

In a letter on April 13, the institute’s registrar, retired Wing Commander George Antony, wrote that central agencies and the Department of Atomic Energy had noticed that “certain disgruntled employees” were sharing “anti-government content” on social media.

It also noted that employees and their family members were uploading photos and videos of the Department of Atomic Energy offices and facilities on social media.

“These activities have been red-flagged by the agencies and the department,” the letter read.

The institute asked the staff and family members to not share photos or videos of the institute, its centres, field stations, residential colonies “or any other government property”, as it could lead to “serious security consequences”.

Further, prohibiting sharing “anti-government” content the letter read: “Staff members are further informed to desist from uploading any anti-government content over social media.”

These restrictions on speech would apply to the staff’s family members as well. “Family members too should be appraised about the same,” the letter stated.

The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research is one of the top universities in the country dedicated to reseach in the natural sciences, computer science, biology and mathematics. It functions under the Union government’s Department of Atomic Energy. It was established in 1945, under Homi Bhabha, with support from Sir Dorabji Tata Trust.