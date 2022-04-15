A look at the top headlines of the day:

Gujarat government razes properties of those accused of being involved in Ram Navami violence: The Anand district administration was also removing bushes and thick vegetation, claiming that the accused persons used them as cover to throw stones. Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa resigns after being booked for contractor’s death: Ahead of quitting, the BJP leader expressed confidence that he will return to the Cabinet again as soon as he is proved innocent. Two Muslim boys detained for listening to a Pakistani song in Uttar Pradesh: An FIR has been filed against the minors for allegedly hampering national integration. 117 Palestinians injured in Jerusalem in clash with Israeli forces in mosque compound: The security forces raided the Al-Aqsa mosque compound to remove stones that had been gathered in anticipation of violence, the Israeli authorities said. Panchayat head shot dead by suspected militants in Baramulla: Last month, three village chief’s were killed in the Union Territory. Three jailed men named in FIR for Ram Navami violence in Madhya Pradesh, says report: The police have accused them of setting a motorbike on fire during the communal riots in the state’s Barwani district on April 10. Sri Lanka starts rationing fuel amid economic crisis: Motorcycles and other two-wheelers can purchase fuel worth Rs 1,000 per visit to petrol pumps. Russian warship sinks in Black Sea after being damaged by explosion: Ukraine claimed to have struck the ship with missiles. But Moscow said that the vessel sunk after ammunition on board got detonated due to a fire. Hindu Sena issues warning, puts up saffron flags near JNU campus after Ram Navami violence: However, the Delhi Police removed the flags on Friday morning. Doctor of Indian origin convicted for sexually harassing 48 women in Scotland: Krishna Singh was accused of assault, groping, giving inappropriate examinations, kissing, and making sleazy comments about his patients.