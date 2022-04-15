The big news: After MP, Gujarat razes properties following Ram Navami riots, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Karnataka minister Eshwarappa quit after being booked in a suicide case, and two Muslim boys were held in UP for listening to a Pakistani song.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Gujarat government razes properties of those accused of being involved in Ram Navami violence: The Anand district administration was also removing bushes and thick vegetation, claiming that the accused persons used them as cover to throw stones.
- Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa resigns after being booked for contractor’s death: Ahead of quitting, the BJP leader expressed confidence that he will return to the Cabinet again as soon as he is proved innocent.
- Two Muslim boys detained for listening to a Pakistani song in Uttar Pradesh: An FIR has been filed against the minors for allegedly hampering national integration.
- 117 Palestinians injured in Jerusalem in clash with Israeli forces in mosque compound: The security forces raided the Al-Aqsa mosque compound to remove stones that had been gathered in anticipation of violence, the Israeli authorities said.
- Panchayat head shot dead by suspected militants in Baramulla: Last month, three village chief’s were killed in the Union Territory.
- Three jailed men named in FIR for Ram Navami violence in Madhya Pradesh, says report: The police have accused them of setting a motorbike on fire during the communal riots in the state’s Barwani district on April 10.
- Sri Lanka starts rationing fuel amid economic crisis: Motorcycles and other two-wheelers can purchase fuel worth Rs 1,000 per visit to petrol pumps.
- Russian warship sinks in Black Sea after being damaged by explosion: Ukraine claimed to have struck the ship with missiles. But Moscow said that the vessel sunk after ammunition on board got detonated due to a fire.
- Hindu Sena issues warning, puts up saffron flags near JNU campus after Ram Navami violence: However, the Delhi Police removed the flags on Friday morning.
- Doctor of Indian origin convicted for sexually harassing 48 women in Scotland: Krishna Singh was accused of assault, groping, giving inappropriate examinations, kissing, and making sleazy comments about his patients.