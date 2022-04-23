A look at the top headlines of the day:

Mumbai Police arrest MP Navneet Rana, husband MLA Ravi Rana for ‘promoting enmity’: The arrest was made hours after the couple cancelled a plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s house. Verses of Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz dropped from CBSE Class 10 textbook, says report: Excerpts from two of his poems were part of a segment on religion, communalism and politics in the Social Science textbook for more than a decade. Delhi courts extends police custody of five accused persons by eight days in Jahangirpuri violence case: The National Security Act has been imposed on the arrested persons. Army wants situation in J&K to become normal so that AFSPA can be removed, says Rajnath Singh: The role of Army in matters of internal security is a minimal one, the defence minister said. I&B ministry says TV coverage of Delhi violence and Ukraine crisis was ‘provocative’: The ministry told channels to strictly comply with the Programme Code, which requires them to desist from targeting religions or communities. Bombay High Court allows Goa to appeal against Tarun Tejpal’s acquittal in rape case: Some of the trial court’s observations about the complainant’s behaviour need to be revisited, the court said. Yes Bank co-founder and DHFL promoters siphoned off funds worth Rs 5,050 crore, says ED: A big part of the proceeds of crime was laundered overseas and so could not be attached under the provisions of PMLA Act, the agency said. Not the job of one country to preach to another, says British prime minister on freedom of NGOs and academics in India: The British Parliament discussed the matter in January and urged Boris Johnson to take up the matter with Narendra Modi during his visit to India. Man arrested for allegedly firing at police officer during Khargone violence: The curfew in the Madhya Pradesh city was relaxed on Saturday for nine hours – from 8 am to 5 pm. Till now, the police had been allowing two-hour relaxations. India will not recognise Pakistani degrees, say UGC and AICTE: Those who have enrolled in such degree colleges will not be eligible for a job or to pursue higher education in India.