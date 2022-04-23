The big news: MP, MLA arrested in Mumbai for ‘promoting enmity’, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: CBSE removed Urdu poet’s verses from Class 10 textbook, and Delhi court extended custody of five persons accused in Jahangirpuri violence case.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Mumbai Police arrest MP Navneet Rana, husband MLA Ravi Rana for ‘promoting enmity’: The arrest was made hours after the couple cancelled a plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s house.
- Verses of Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz dropped from CBSE Class 10 textbook, says report: Excerpts from two of his poems were part of a segment on religion, communalism and politics in the Social Science textbook for more than a decade.
- Delhi courts extends police custody of five accused persons by eight days in Jahangirpuri violence case: The National Security Act has been imposed on the arrested persons.
- Army wants situation in J&K to become normal so that AFSPA can be removed, says Rajnath Singh: The role of Army in matters of internal security is a minimal one, the defence minister said.
- I&B ministry says TV coverage of Delhi violence and Ukraine crisis was ‘provocative’: The ministry told channels to strictly comply with the Programme Code, which requires them to desist from targeting religions or communities.
- Bombay High Court allows Goa to appeal against Tarun Tejpal’s acquittal in rape case: Some of the trial court’s observations about the complainant’s behaviour need to be revisited, the court said.
- Yes Bank co-founder and DHFL promoters siphoned off funds worth Rs 5,050 crore, says ED: A big part of the proceeds of crime was laundered overseas and so could not be attached under the provisions of PMLA Act, the agency said.
- Not the job of one country to preach to another, says British prime minister on freedom of NGOs and academics in India: The British Parliament discussed the matter in January and urged Boris Johnson to take up the matter with Narendra Modi during his visit to India.
- Man arrested for allegedly firing at police officer during Khargone violence: The curfew in the Madhya Pradesh city was relaxed on Saturday for nine hours – from 8 am to 5 pm. Till now, the police had been allowing two-hour relaxations.
- India will not recognise Pakistani degrees, say UGC and AICTE: Those who have enrolled in such degree colleges will not be eligible for a job or to pursue higher education in India.