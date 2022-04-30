A day after clashes broke out in Patiala, Punjab, on Friday during a march against “pro-Khalistani elements”, the state government transferred three police officers, PTI reported. Mobile internet services were also suspended in the district from 9.30 am to 6 pm on Saturday, reported the Hindustan Times.

Unidentified officials told PTI that the Inspector General of Police-Patiala Range and Patiala’s Senior Superintendent of Police have been transferred.

According to ANI, the third officer to have been transferred after the incident is Patiala’s Superintendent of Police.

New appointments were announced on Saturday morning.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said Mukhwinder Singh Chinna has been appointed as new inspector general of Patiala, while Deepak Parik and Wazir Singh have been appointed as new senior superintendent of police and superintendent of police, the Hindustan Times reported.

On Friday, the clash erupted between members of Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) group, Nihangs and Sikh activists. The Nihangs, an order of Sikh warriors, marched towards the Kali Mata temple while shouting “pro-Khalistan” slogans to counter the Shiv Sena’s protest march.

At least two residents were reportedly injured in the clashes as members of the two groups hurled stones at one another

The police fired blank shots in the air in an attempt to bring the situation under control.

Subsequently, Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla was arrested in connection with the case.

Deputy Commissioner of Patiala Sakshi Sawhney urged the public to maintain peace and calm in the district.

“The situation is under control,” Sawhney said, ANI reported. “Mobile internet services are temporarily suspended today to stop rumour-mongering.”

Sawhney said that on the basis of evidence gathered from video footage, first information reports had been filed in three instances.

Meanwhile, members of the Shiv Sena Hindustan staged a demonstration outside Shri Kali Devi Temple in Patiala on Saturday.

“The Hindus of Punjab are ready to protest,” said a member, ANI reported. “The administration should not underestimate us on the basis of the number of people gathered here.”