A look at the top headlines of the day:

Mobile maker Xiaomi India’s assets worth Rs 5,551 crore seized by Enforcement Directorate: The subsidiary of the Chinese company had allegedly transferred the amount to three foreign entities in February in violation of the foreign exchange law. Three men arrested for violence in Patiala, curfew and internet ban lifted: Three police officers have also been transferred after a clash erupted between members of the Shiv Sena, Nihangs, and Sikh activists on Friday. Highest average temperature in April in North West, Central India in 122 years: The heatwave will continue in these regions till May 2, the weather department said. General Manoj Pande takes charge as Indian Army chief: He has succeeded General MM Naravane. Jacqueline Fernandez’s assets worth Rs 7.27 crore attached by ED in money-laundering case: Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar had used the money he extorted to buy gifts for the actor, the central agency has alleged. India’s economy likely to take till 2035 to overcome losses due to Covid-19, says RBI: The country’s economic output has suffered a loss of nearly Rs 52 lakh crore due to the pandemic, says the central bank in its report. Be mindful of ‘lakshman rekha’ while discharging duty, says Chief Justice of India NV Ramana: In a joint conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that justice should be delivered swiftly and be made easily available to everyone. P Chidambaram blames Centre for power crisis: Chidambaram sarcastically said the central government could not be at fault, and that the power outages were because of ‘60 years of Congress rule’. Man hung upside down, beaten on suspicion of theft in Chhattisgarh: The police have arrested four persons in the case and are on the look out for another man. Dalit activist Harohalli Ravindra arrested for five-year-old social media post in Karnataka: The police said that a warrant had been issued against Ravindra for the post that allegedly insulted Hindu deities, but he was absconding since 2017.