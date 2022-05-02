The big news: SC upholds individual’s right against forcible vaccination, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Two SpiceJet passengers are in ICU after turbulence during landing, and the Gauhati HC stays observations against the Assam Police.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Nobody can be forced to get vaccinated against coronavirus, says Supreme Court: The court also directed the Centre to make public the data on adverse effects of Covid-19 vaccination.
- Two SpiceJet passengers in ICU after flight encounters severe turbulence, crew off roster: The aviation regulator said that it has decided to inspect the entire fleet of the airline.
- Gauhati HC stays lower court’s observations against Assam Police in Jignesh Mevani’s bail order: On April 29, Barpeta district and sessions judge Aparesh Chakravarty had urged the Gauhati High Court to direct the police force to reform themselves.
- No winner in war between Russia and Ukraine, says Narendra Modi in Berlin: The prime minister said that since the beginning of the conflict, India had maintained that dialogue was the only way to resolve the dispute.
- ‘Time to go to the real masters,’ says Prashant Kishor as he hints at entering electoral politics: On April 26, the political strategist had declined an offer to join the Congress.
- Protests erupt at Osmania University after Rahul Gandhi is denied permission to visit: The Congress leader was slated to visit the campus in Hyderabad on May 7 for a ‘non-political’ interaction with students.
- Teenager dies after eating shawarma at snack stall in Kerala: Thirty-one residents of Kasargod district were hospitalised as well.
- Some states could get light rainfall as heatwave abates, says India Meteorological Department: Temperatures in northwest and central India could fall by 3 degrees Celsius to 4 degrees Celsius, the weather agency said.
- CBI files fresh case against Mehul Choksi for allegedly cheating financial firm of Rs 22.6 crore: The fugitive businessman is also wanted in connection with the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case, and is currently in Antigua and Barbuda.
- Pegasus spyware used to target Spanish PM, defence minister’s phones, says government: Minister of the Presidency Felix Bolanos said that details about the breaches were sent to the country’s National Court for further investigation.