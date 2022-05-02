A look at the top headlines of the day:

Nobody can be forced to get vaccinated against coronavirus, says Supreme Court: The court also directed the Centre to make public the data on adverse effects of Covid-19 vaccination.

Two SpiceJet passengers in ICU after flight encounters severe turbulence, crew off roster: The aviation regulator said that it has decided to inspect the entire fleet of the airline.

Gauhati HC stays lower court’s observations against Assam Police in Jignesh Mevani’s bail order: On April 29, Barpeta district and sessions judge Aparesh Chakravarty had urged the Gauhati High Court to direct the police force to reform themselves.

No winner in war between Russia and Ukraine, says Narendra Modi in Berlin: The prime minister said that since the beginning of the conflict, India had maintained that dialogue was the only way to resolve the dispute.

‘Time to go to the real masters,’ says Prashant Kishor as he hints at entering electoral politics: On April 26, the political strategist had declined an offer to join the Congress.

Protests erupt at Osmania University after Rahul Gandhi is denied permission to visit: The Congress leader was slated to visit the campus in Hyderabad on May 7 for a ‘non-political’ interaction with students.

Teenager dies after eating shawarma at snack stall in Kerala: Thirty-one residents of Kasargod district were hospitalised as well.

Some states could get light rainfall as heatwave abates, says India Meteorological Department: Temperatures in northwest and central India could fall by 3 degrees Celsius to 4 degrees Celsius, the weather agency said.

CBI files fresh case against Mehul Choksi for allegedly cheating financial firm of Rs 22.6 crore: The fugitive businessman is also wanted in connection with the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case, and is currently in Antigua and Barbuda.

Pegasus spyware used to target Spanish PM, defence minister’s phones, says government: Minister of the Presidency Felix Bolanos said that details about the breaches were sent to the country’s National Court for further investigation.