Citizenship Act protests: 85 arrests in Assam, CM says law will benefit ‘very negligible’ number
After protests in Bengal, BJP National Secretary Rahul Sinha said the party will call for the imposition of President’s Rule if the violence continued.
Assam, which was the epicentre of the protests against the amended Citizenship Act over the past week, and other north eastern states largely remained peaceful on Sunday morning. Curfew has been relaxed for a few hours in Guwahati and Dibrugarh districts. Internet services in Assam will remain suspended till Monday.
Scattered episodes of violence reported in Nadia, North 24 Parganas, and Howrah districts of West Bengal for the third consecutive day of protests against the amended law. Five empty trains were set on fire at a railway station in Murshidabad district on Saturday.
A six-hour shutdown was observed in Nagaland and the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi continued their protests on Saturday.
Live updates
12.05 pm: Gauhati Medical College and Hospital Superintendent Ramen Talukdar says a protestor has succumbed to bullet injuries. This takes the toll due to protests to four in Assam.
The victim, who has been identified as Ishwar Nayak, was wounded during clashes in Guwahati on Thursday. On the same day, two others – Sam Stafford and Dipanjal Das – were reportedly killed in police firing, The Indian Express reported.
10.38 am: The administration of Jamia Milia Islamia University clarifies that a large group of locals were part of the protests against the amended law. “Demonstration was not held in university campus nor was it protest of Jamia,” the varsity’s Public Relations Officer Ahmad Azeem tells ANI. “We held talks with students, now they are protesting peacefully.”
10.31 am: Scattered episodes of violence in Nadia, North 24 Parganas, and Howrah districts of West Bengal, police tell PTI. Agitators block several important roads in Amdanga and Kalyani areas of North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts. Officials claim protestors are blocking railway tracks in certain parts of the districts.
10.24 am: The Assamese community in Pune has said they will not protest on Sunday after the police rescinded their permission for the demonstration.
10.15 am: Police say curfew imposed in Guwahati and areas of Dibrugarh district has been relaxed on Sunday. In Guwahati, the prohibitory orders are eased between 7 am and 4 pm. Restrictions in Dibrugarh West, Naharkatia, Tenughat, and a few other areas are also relaxed during the same time, reports PTI.
Also read:
The Weekend Fix: Why Citizenship Act can’t be opposed by theoretical secularism and nine other reads
10.12 am: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal releases a video message, says the state government is committed to protect all “genuine Indian citizens”. “I call upon all sections of the society to thwart the elements who are misleading the people on Citizenship Amendment Act and indulging in violence and together continue the growth journey of Assam,” he tweets.
8.50 am: BJP ally Asom Gana Parishad, which supported the amended Citizenship Act, is now opposing it, reports NDTV. They will also approach the Supreme Court over the matter, and party leaders intend to meet PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the act.
8.30 am: Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta says that 85 people have been arrested in the protests against the amended law. “Incidents of stone-pelting, setting vehicles on fire and attacking life and property have been videographed,” Mahanta says, according to PTI. “We will identify the persons involved and take action against them.”
In photos: Massive protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against Citizenship Act
8.20 am: Head of Tripura’s royal family and the chairperson of Joint Movement Against Citizenship Amendment Bill Kirit Pradyot Deb Barman tells The Indian Express that Tripura has suffered enough. The royal scion, who has moved the Supreme Court against the amended citizenship law, says the state was an example of providing shelter to the persecuted Hindu minority. But the time has come for the rest of the country to take the load and not Tripura,” he adds.
8.15 am: Sonowal urges the public to not be swayed by false information, adds that those involved in propagating violence through misinformation did not want peace and development, The Indian Express reports.
8.13 am: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has said a “very negligible” number of people will gain benefits from the amended Citizenship Act, reports PTI. “The number of people who will apply (for citizenship under the amended Act) will be very negligible,” he says. “We are running the government and we have the data. At an appropriate time, you will be able to know all these clearly.”
8.10 am: Sinha alleges “Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators are behind the violence and not the peace-loving Muslim community here”. The saffron party’s state unit chief Dilip Ghosh says the West Bengal chief minister has encouraged those indulging in vandalism as her party’s supporters did it when they were a part of the Opposition.
8.08 am: In light of protests in West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party National Secretary Rahul Sinha says the party will call for the imposition of President’s Rule in the state if the violence continues. “She [Mamata Banerjee] has done little to contain the spiralling violence which is on for the past two days in the state over the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Bill,” he told PTI.
8.03 am: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday asked people to maintain calm, adding: “Do not take up law in your hand.”
Also read:
In India’s Citizenship Act, an eerie echo of Nazi Germany’s claims to protect ‘racial comrades’
8 am: Violent protests broke out in West Bengal with railway station complexes being set on fire on Friday and Saturday. Railway Protection Force officials say locals thrashed them when they tried to intervene.