Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee has voted to raise repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40% with immediate effect, Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Wednesday.

Repo rate is the interest rate at which the central bank lends to commercial banks.

“As the war between Russia-Ukraine draws on and sanctions intensify, persistent inflation is becoming more acute,” Das said at a press conference. “We have announced our intention to withdraw accommodation to keep inflation within the target. As we navigate through this difficult period, it is necessary to be sensitive to new realities.”

The monetary policy committee decided to hold an off-cycle meeting to reassess the inflation and growth dynamic, Das told reporters.

On April 8, the central bank’s monetary policy committee held the the repo rate unchanged at 4% for the eleventh consecutive time. However, it increased the reverse repo rate by 40 basis points to 3.75% from previous years’ 3.35%.

The reverse repo rate allows banks to deposit funds with the central bank and earn interest on them.