A look at the top headlines of the day:

Delhi Police accompanied the illegal procession that led to Jahangirpuri violence, says court: The court made the observation while denying bail to eight accused persons in the case.

Khalistani flags found tied outside Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Dharamshala: The incident would be investigated quickly and strict action would be taken against those who were involved, said Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.

Maharashtra government to challenge bail granted to MP Navneet Rana, her MLA husband: The development came hours after Navneet Rana, while talking to the media, had challenged Uddhav Thackeray to contest an election against her.

Rajasthan Police in Noida to arrest News18 anchor Aman Chopra for show on Alwar temple demolition: He had implied that the temple had been razed by the Rajasthan government as an act of revenge for the demolition drive conducted in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

ED refutes Xiaomi India’s allegation that its officials were threatened during investigation: The smartphone maker has been accused of violating the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act by the Enforcement Directorate.

Pakistan’s intelligence agency starts probe against journalist Sami Ibrahim for ‘anti-state’ videos: Recently, a video of Ibrahim criticising Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had gone viral on social media.

Two militants killed in gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir, say police: One of the militants was associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Supreme Court to have full strength of 34 judges with two new appointments: On May 5, a collegium had made recommendations for the elevation of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala.

Police file FIR in Delhi Hindu Yuva Vahini hate speech case after examining video: On April 14, the Delhi Police had said that no anti-Muslim hate speech was made at the religious conclave in December.

No need to re-examine sedition law, says Centre: The Union government cited a 1962 verdict that allowed Section 124A to continue to be part of the Indian Penal Code.

