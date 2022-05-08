The big news: Delhi court pulls up police for Jahangirpuri violence, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Khalistan flags were found at Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate in Dharamshala, and Maharashtra will challenge bail granted to the Ranas.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Delhi Police accompanied the illegal procession that led to Jahangirpuri violence, says court: The court made the observation while denying bail to eight accused persons in the case.
- Khalistani flags found tied outside Himachal Pradesh Assembly in Dharamshala: The incident would be investigated quickly and strict action would be taken against those who were involved, said Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.
- Maharashtra government to challenge bail granted to MP Navneet Rana, her MLA husband: The development came hours after Navneet Rana, while talking to the media, had challenged Uddhav Thackeray to contest an election against her.
- Rajasthan Police in Noida to arrest News18 anchor Aman Chopra for show on Alwar temple demolition: He had implied that the temple had been razed by the Rajasthan government as an act of revenge for the demolition drive conducted in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.
- ED refutes Xiaomi India’s allegation that its officials were threatened during investigation: The smartphone maker has been accused of violating the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act by the Enforcement Directorate.
- Pakistan’s intelligence agency starts probe against journalist Sami Ibrahim for ‘anti-state’ videos: Recently, a video of Ibrahim criticising Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had gone viral on social media.
- Two militants killed in gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir, say police: One of the militants was associated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba.
- Supreme Court to have full strength of 34 judges with two new appointments: On May 5, a collegium had made recommendations for the elevation of Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Jamshed Burjor Pardiwala.
- Police file FIR in Delhi Hindu Yuva Vahini hate speech case after examining video: On April 14, the Delhi Police had said that no anti-Muslim hate speech was made at the religious conclave in December.
- No need to re-examine sedition law, says Centre: The Union government cited a 1962 verdict that allowed Section 124A to continue to be part of the Indian Penal Code.