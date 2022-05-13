Rajasthan’s Barmer on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 48.1 degrees Celsius as parts of the state continue to reel under a heatwave, PTI reported, citing data from the India Meteorological Department.

Jalore and Ganganagar recorded a temperature of 47.7 and 47.3 degrees Celsius, while the temperature in Phalodi in Jodhpur district, Pilani, Jaisalmer and Bikaner touched 47.2 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nagaur, 46.9 degrees Celsius in Churu and 46.7 degrees Celsius in Sangaria, Kota and Bundi, according to the weather department.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted a fresh heatwave in the northwest and central India between May 12 to May 16. The forecast indicates that the temperature is likely to rise in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and parts of Maharashtra.

For the plains, a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature goes up to 40 degrees Celsius or more and is at least 4.5 degrees above normal. A severe heatwave is when the normal temperature is 6.5 degrees Celsius more than the normal.

On Thursday, the weather department in Rajasthan said that the heatwave conditions will worsen in the coming days.

The department has issued a red alert for May 13 and May 14 in districts such as Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Barmer, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer and Jalore. The red alert urges authorities to swing into action.

45.4 degrees Celsius in Delhi

On Thursday, parts of Delhi also sizzled as the city recorded a maximum temperature of 45.4 degrees Celsius.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded a temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius, according to PTI. The temperatures were also more than five degrees above normal at the Mungeshpur (45.4 degrees), Najafgarh (44.7 degrees) and Pitampura (44 degrees) observatories.

The India Meteorological Department has warned of a severe heatwave on May 15 in the national capital. It has issued an orange alert, warning the authorities to be prepared to tackle heatwaves and intense rainfall.

What to do and not to do during a heatwave:

Here are certain guidelines recommended by the National Disaster Management Authority during a heatwave.

Avoid going out in the sun, and strenuous activities, especially between noon and 3 pm.



Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose and porous cotton clothes. Use protective goggles, umbrella or hat, shoes or chappals while going out in sun.

If you work outside, use a hat or an umbrella and also use a damp cloth on your head, neck, face and limbs.

Drink water as often as possible, even if not thirsty.

While travelling, carry water with you.

Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrate the body.

Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food.

Use oral rehydration salts and homemade drinks like torani (rice water), lemon water, buttermilk, etc to re-hydrate the body.

Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

If you feel faint or ill, see a doctor immediately.

Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink.

Keep your home cool, use curtains, shutters or sunshades and open windows at night.

Use fans, damp clothing and take baths in cold water frequently.

Tips to help someone who has experienced a heat stroke