A look at the top headlines of the day:

Temperature touches 49.2 degrees Celsius in Delhi’s Mungeshpur: In Haryana’s Gurugram, the temperature soared to 48.1 degrees Celsius. Congress approves ‘one family, one ticket’ rule with condition: The party also promised to give 50% reservation to those below 50 years of age at all levels. Two Sikh men shot dead in Pakistan’s Peshawar, India registers ‘strong protest’: Several political leaders, including Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, condemned the attack. CNG prices increased by Rs 2 in Delhi-NCR: With the latest revision, CNG will now cost Rs 73.61 in Delhi. Rajiv Kumar takes charge as chief election commissioner: He will oversee the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Delhi Police summon Rajasthan minister’s son in rape case: Rohit Joshi, the son of Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi, has been asked to appear before the police by May 18. Marathi actor sent to police custody till May 18 for social media post about Sharad Pawar:

Ketaki Chitale had shared a poem on her Facebook profile, attributed to another person, that said ‘hell is waiting’ for Pawar. Khargone collector, two other officials transferred a month after communal violence in Madhya Pradesh: The superintendent of police and the additional superintendent of police were also transferred from the district. GN Saibaba’s family alleges jail officials installed camera that captures toilet, bathing area: The former Delhi University professor, who has 90% disability, has threatened to hold a hunger strike, his family said in a letter to Maharashtra home minister. Manik Saha takes oath as Tripura chief minister: He was elected as the new leader of the state legislature party hours after Biplab Deb announced his resignation from the post on Saturday.