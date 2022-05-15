The big news: Delhi, Gurugram reel under severe heatwave, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Congress approved ‘one family, one ticket’ rule with a condition, and two Sikh men were shot dead in Pakistan’s Peshawar.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Temperature touches 49.2 degrees Celsius in Delhi’s Mungeshpur: In Haryana’s Gurugram, the temperature soared to 48.1 degrees Celsius.
- Congress approves ‘one family, one ticket’ rule with condition: The party also promised to give 50% reservation to those below 50 years of age at all levels.
- Two Sikh men shot dead in Pakistan’s Peshawar, India registers ‘strong protest’: Several political leaders, including Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, condemned the attack.
- CNG prices increased by Rs 2 in Delhi-NCR: With the latest revision, CNG will now cost Rs 73.61 in Delhi.
- Rajiv Kumar takes charge as chief election commissioner: He will oversee the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
- Delhi Police summon Rajasthan minister’s son in rape case: Rohit Joshi, the son of Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi, has been asked to appear before the police by May 18.
- Marathi actor sent to police custody till May 18 for social media post about Sharad Pawar:
Ketaki Chitale had shared a poem on her Facebook profile, attributed to another person, that said ‘hell is waiting’ for Pawar.
- Khargone collector, two other officials transferred a month after communal violence in Madhya Pradesh: The superintendent of police and the additional superintendent of police were also transferred from the district.
- GN Saibaba’s family alleges jail officials installed camera that captures toilet, bathing area: The former Delhi University professor, who has 90% disability, has threatened to hold a hunger strike, his family said in a letter to Maharashtra home minister.
- Manik Saha takes oath as Tripura chief minister: He was elected as the new leader of the state legislature party hours after Biplab Deb announced his resignation from the post on Saturday.