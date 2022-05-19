A look at the top headlines of the day:

Mathura court restores suit demanding removal of Shahi Idgah mosque: The mosque was built over the birthplace of the deity Krishna, the plaintiffs claim.

Both Centre and states can make laws on GST, Supreme Court rules: They are not bound to follow the recommendations made by the GST Council, the court said.

Navjot Singh Sidhu gets one-year jail term in 1998 road rage case: The Supreme Court heard a petition by the family of a man who died after a brawl with the Congress leader and his aide.

Monkeypox cases being investigated in Europe, US and UK, say health authorities: The rare infection is mainly spread by wild animals in parts of west or central Africa but has been reported across several countries.

India says it is monitoring situation at Pangong Tso lake after reports of second bridge by China: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said that the area in question has been under the occupation of China for decades.

Delhi government’s doorstep ration delivery scheme struck down by High Court: The judges observed that the lieutenant governor had not approved the initiative.

Oil India Limited on high alert after intel of potential attack by insurgent groups: An advisory was issued to the company after the state police noted a surge in recruitment by the United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent). J&K separatist leader Yasin Malik convicted in terror funding case: On May 10, he pleaded guilty to all charges against him, including those under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar joins BJP: He had quit the Sonia Gandhi-led party last week, saying the outfit was facing an existential crisis. Azam Khan gets interim bail from Supreme Court in land grabbing case: The top court had earlier pulled up the UP government after the Samajwadi Party MLA filed a plea on delay in hearing of his bail petition in the Allahabad HC.

