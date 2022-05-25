A look at the top headlines of the day:

Yasin Malik gets life imprisonment in terror funding case: The Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader has also been fined over Rs 10 lakh. On May 10, Malik had pleaded guilty to all charges before a Delhi court in a case related to terror funding and secessionist activities in the Kashmir Valley in 2017. Kapil Sibal says he has quit Congress, files Rajya Sabha nomination with Samajwadi Party’s support: The former Union minister said that he had resigned from the party on May 16. Hindutva group files plea seeking to ban Muslims from mosque complex in Gyanvapi case: The organisation has also demanded that Hindus should be allowed to worship a shivling – a representation of the Hindu deity Shiva – that was allegedly found at the site during a video survey. The petition which was filed at a Varanasi district court has been transferred to a fast-track court.

PDP leader Waheed Parra gets bail in case related to having terrorist links: He was arrested in November 2020 on allegations of terror funding. In January 2021, he was held in another matter soon after he got bail in the first case. FIR against ‘The Wire’ journalists quashed in case related to reporting on farmer’s death last year: The farmer had died at a rally against the three agriculture laws. The article cited his family members who claimed that he had been killed in a police firing. Kerala court cancels bail of former MLA PC George in hate speech case: The police told the court that he had violated bail conditions by again making objectionable remarks about Muslims. Six killed, over 45 injured as bus overturns in Ganjam district in Odisha: Most of the passengers were women and children from West Bengal’s Howrah district. Police must not abuse sex workers physically or verbally, says Supreme Court: The court observed that the police is often ‘brutal and violent’ towards sex workers. India restricts sugar exports from June 1 for the first time in 6 years: The government said that the decision was taken to ensure adequate supplies and keep prices stable. ED books Karti Chidambaram in bribes-for-visas case: The money laundering case was filed based on a CBI FIR alleging that the Congress MP accepted illegal payments to issue visas to Chinese citizens in 2011.