The big news: Yasin Malik gets life imprisonment in terror funding case and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Kapil Sibal said he has quit Congress and a Hindutva group filed a plea seeking to ban Muslims from the Gyanvapi Mosque complex.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Yasin Malik gets life imprisonment in terror funding case: The Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader has also been fined over Rs 10 lakh. On May 10, Malik had pleaded guilty to all charges before a Delhi court in a case related to terror funding and secessionist activities in the Kashmir Valley in 2017.
- Kapil Sibal says he has quit Congress, files Rajya Sabha nomination with Samajwadi Party’s support: The former Union minister said that he had resigned from the party on May 16.
- Hindutva group files plea seeking to ban Muslims from mosque complex in Gyanvapi case: The organisation has also demanded that Hindus should be allowed to worship a shivling – a representation of the Hindu deity Shiva – that was allegedly found at the site during a video survey. The petition which was filed at a Varanasi district court has been transferred to a fast-track court.
- PDP leader Waheed Parra gets bail in case related to having terrorist links: He was arrested in November 2020 on allegations of terror funding. In January 2021, he was held in another matter soon after he got bail in the first case.
- FIR against ‘The Wire’ journalists quashed in case related to reporting on farmer’s death last year: The farmer had died at a rally against the three agriculture laws. The article cited his family members who claimed that he had been killed in a police firing.
- Kerala court cancels bail of former MLA PC George in hate speech case: The police told the court that he had violated bail conditions by again making objectionable remarks about Muslims.
- Six killed, over 45 injured as bus overturns in Ganjam district in Odisha: Most of the passengers were women and children from West Bengal’s Howrah district.
- Police must not abuse sex workers physically or verbally, says Supreme Court: The court observed that the police is often ‘brutal and violent’ towards sex workers.
- India restricts sugar exports from June 1 for the first time in 6 years: The government said that the decision was taken to ensure adequate supplies and keep prices stable.
- ED books Karti Chidambaram in bribes-for-visas case: The money laundering case was filed based on a CBI FIR alleging that the Congress MP accepted illegal payments to issue visas to Chinese citizens in 2011.