Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader Yasin Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday in a terror funding case, Bar and Bench reported.

Malik was convicted by a special National Investigation Agency court on May 19 in connection with the case. On May 10, Malik had pleaded guilty to all charges before a Delhi court in a case related to terror funding and secessionist activities in the Kashmir Valley in 2017.

He was booked under Sections 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act), and 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He was also booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition).

The National Investigation Agency has alleged that Malik and other separatist leaders “entered into a larger conspiracy for causing disruption in the Valley by way of pelting stones on security forces, systematically burning of schools, damage to public property and waging war against India”.

Yasin Malik’s Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front was banned in March for allegedly promoting secessionist activities.

The National Investigation Agency has demanded death penalty for Malik, reported ANI. Malik’s counsel Advocate Akhand Pratap Singh has sought life imprisonment.

On the agency’s demand, Malik told the court that he will not beg for anything. “The case is before this court and I left on the court to decide it,” he said.

Meanwhile, a protest broke out in Srinagar ahead of the court’s order, reported NDTV. The police lobbed tear gas shells to counter protestors who threw stones.

Parts of Srinagar were closed on Wednesday, reported PTI. While some shops and other businesses were closed, public transport and private vehicles were operating normally.

Officials said that security officials have been deployed in sensitive areas of the city.