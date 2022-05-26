The Samajwadi Party on Thursday announced Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary as the joint candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election.

The election will be held on July 10 and the results will be declared on the same day.

The Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal had formed an alliance to contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in March.

श्री जयंत चौधरी जी समाजवादी पार्टी एवं राष्ट्रीय लोकदल से राज्य सभा के संयुक्त प्रत्याशी होंगे। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) May 26, 2022

While the Samajwadi Party had won 111 seats, Chaudhary’s party bagged eight seats and emerged as the fourth largest party in the state with a vote share of 2.85%. The election was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party with 255 seats.

With Thursday’s announcement, Chaudhary is the third candidate nominated by the Akhilesh Yadav-led party for the election to the Upper House of Parliament.

On Wednesday, the party had nominated Javed Ali Khan and former Congress leader Kapil Sibal as its candidates.

Sibal told reporters while filing nomination as an Independent candidate that he had quit the Congress on May 16.

Yadav had said that Sibal had brought up several important matters in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the past. “The country has many issues facing it and I hope that he will effectively put issues in the Rajya Sabha,” he had said.