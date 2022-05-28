The big news: Maharashtra detects seven cases of Omicron subvariants, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: IndiGo fined for not allowing boy with special needs on flight, and NCB said there was no concrete evidence against Aryan Khan in drugs case.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Maharashtra detects first cases of BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants: The strains had caused the fifth wave of the coronavirus in South Africa.
- IndiGo fined Rs 5 lakh for not allowing boy with special needs to board flight: A more compassionate handling of the matter would have ‘obviated the need for the extreme step’, said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
- Aryan Khan was cleared in drugs case as there was no corroborative evidence, says NCB chief: The son of actor Shah Rukh Khan was arrested on October 2 after a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.
- Tesla will not manufacture in India unless allowed to sell, service cars, says Elon Musk: The Union government and Telsa are yet to agree on import taxes and setting up of a factory.
- Iconic inverted rifle, helmet at India Gate shifted to National War Memorial: The move came four months after the ceremonial flame of the Amar Jawan Jyoti was extinguished and moved to the new war memorial.
- India criticises Islamic nations’ group for remarks on Yasin Malik’s sentencing: Malik was sentenced to life imprisonment on May 25 in a terror funding case.
- Uttarakhand forms panel to implement Uniform Civil Code: Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami said that the step was taken to ensure uniformity amongst all religious communities.
- Eighteen more persons arrested for shouting provocative slogans at PFI rally in Kerala: The incident happened on May 21 at a ‘Save the Republic’ rally held by the party in the Alappuzha district.
- Police waited for nearly an hour outside Texas classroom before confronting shooter, says official: Nineteen children and two adults were killed after a teenager opened fire in an elementary school.
- Punjab temporarily removes security of 424 residents, including MLAs and religious leaders: The protection was withdrawn as there was an emergent law and order duty, the police said. However, details about the circumstances were not given.