A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Delhi minister Satyendar Jain arrested by ED in alleged money laundering case: In April, the agency had attached immovable property worth Rs 4.81 crore allegedly belonging to companies linked to the Aam Aadmi Party leader.
  2. Two dead, several injured as heavy rains lash Delhi: The Delhi Police said that 294 calls were made till 8 pm to report fallen trees in various parts of the city.
  3. Punjab to set up inquiry commission under High Court judge to probe Sidhu Moose Wala killing: Meanwhile, the leader of a criminal gang, which has claimed responsibility for the murder, asked a Delhi court not to hand him over to the Punjab Police.
  4. Former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede transferred to Chennai after Aryan Khan is cleared in drugs case: After the SIT reported irregularities in the raids conducted by Wankhede, there was a growing call for an inquiry against him for a botched investigation.
  5. Main accused in Assam police station fire case dies allegedly trying to escape custody: A police escort vehicle allegedly hit Ashikul Islam, who was accused of inciting a mob to burn down the Batadrava station in Nagaon district on May 21.
  6. Congress leaders express dismay about Rajya Sabha nominees, say ‘penance fell short’: The party on Sunday selected ten leaders from seven states for the elections to the Upper House of Parliament.
  7. 21 bodies recovered from wreckage in Nepal plane crash: The aircraft, operated by Tara Air, had 22 passengers on board, including four Indians.
  8. Hindu litigants’ plea in Gyanvapi case violates Places of Worship Act, mosque panel tells court: Meanwhile, a fast-track court in Varanasi adjourned hearing on a Hindutva body’s plea to offer prayers at mosque till July 8.
  9. Ink thrown at farm leader Rakesh Tikait at an event in Bengaluru: Three persons have been detained in connection with the attack, the police said.
  10. PM Modi releases benefits for children who lost parents to Covid-19: The prime minister said that a monthly stipend of Rs 4,000 would also be paid to the beneficiaries through various government programmes.