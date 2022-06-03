The big news: 17-year-old girl gangraped by four boys in Hyderabad, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Violence in Kanpur over BJP leader’s comments on Prophet Muhammad, and Centre criticised US for report about attack on minorities in India.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Four boys allegedly gangraped 17-year-old girl in Hyderabad: The accused persons took her to a secluded spot on the pretext of dropping her home.
- Violence breaks out in Kanpur during protest against BJP leader’s comment about Prophet Muhammad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind were attending an event 80 kilometres from the spot where the clashes took place.
- US report about attacks on minorities is ‘vote bank politics’ in international relations, says India: US government report flags attacks on minorities in India took place throughout 2021.
- Karti Chidambaram denied anticipatory bail in bribery case: On May 25, the Enforcement Directorate booked the Congress MP on charges of money laundering.
- Rahul Gandhi gets fresh ED summons for June 13 in National Herald case: The Congress leader was asked to join the investigation on June 2 but sought a fresh date as he is not in the country.
- BJP had time to watch ‘The Kashmir Files’ but is silent on killings in Valley, says Chhattisgarh CM: Targeted killings in Kashmir belie Centre’s claims of normalcy, says Farooq Abdullah.
- Centre withdraws notification proposing amendments to IT rules to set up a new grievance panel, say reports: The amendment will increase government control over social media platforms in India, said Apar Gupta, executive director of the Internet Freedom Foundation.
- Pushkar Singh Dhami wins Champawat bye-poll with record margin, retains Uttarakhand chief minister post: The BJP leader had lost his seat in the Assembly elections held in February.
- Kerala government will not implement CAA, says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan: In December 2019, the state Assembly had passed a resolution seeking the withdrawal of the Act.
- Bihar clears proposal to carry out caste census: The exercise will be completed by February 2023, the state’s chief secretary said.