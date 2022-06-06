A look at the top headlines of the day:

More countries protest BJP spokespersons’ comments about Prophet Mohammad: India is facing major diplomatic outrage from the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bahrain, Afghanistan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, among others. Meanwhile, India told Pakistan to ‘stop alarmist propaganda’ after it summoned New Delhi’s envoy. Telangana minister KT Rama Rao asked why the country should apologise for ‘hate speeches of BJP bigots’. Agni-4 ballistic missile successfully tested: The nuclear-capable weapon has a range of 4,000 kms.

Elon Musk threatens to end Twitter deal if company fails to provide data on fake accounts: While the social media platform claims that there are less than 5% spam accounts, the billionaire believes it could be 20%.

Deodorant brand Layer’r Shot apologises for ads that encouraged ‘rape culture’: Actors Priyanka Chopra, Richa Chadha and Farhan Khan were among those who criticised the commercials, describing it as ‘shameful’ and ‘incredibly tasteless’.

ED searches Satyendar Jain’s home in money laundering investigation: The former Delhi health minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30. AAP files complaint against Assam chief minister for corruption in supply of PPE kits: The party held protests to demand Himanta Biswa Sarma’s resignation. Pro-Khalistani slogans shouted at Golden Temple on Operation Blue Star anniversary: In 1984, the Army stormed the complex of the shrine to remove militants led by Jarnail Bhindranwale. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to face no-confidence vote: Over 40 Conservative Party MPs demanded that Johnson resign as he had held parties during lockdowns imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19. IMD warns of severe heatwave in Delhi and neighbouring areas: A scientist at the India Meteorological Department advised citizens to be careful when going out. 780 monkeypox cases reported from 27 non-endemic countries, says WHO: A disease is declared endemic when it is constantly present in a region.

