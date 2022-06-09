A look at the top headlines of the day:

Centre asks states, UTs to increase testing in areas reporting new coronavirus cases: A letter was sent by the Union health secretary on the day India recorded 7,240 new infections – the highest since March 2. ‘Adding fuel to fire,’ says China on US general criticising its military build-up in area bordering India: General Charles A Flynn said that the defence infrastructure being built by Beijing near Ladakh is alarming.

Presidential election to take place on July 18: The poll panel will count the votes on July 21.

Nupur Sharma, journalist Saba Naqvi among several booked for allegedly offensive social media posts: The Delhi Police have filed two cases alleging that the posts hurt religious sentiments.

Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik move HC after Mumbai court denies them bail to vote in Rajya Sabha polls: Elections will be held for six seats in Maharashtra on Friday. There will be a contest in the state for the first time in more than two decades.

Will push for accused minors in Hyderabad gangrape case to be treated as adults in court, say police: A juvenile cannot be sentenced to more than three years in jail.

Hindu temple in Pakistan’s Karachi vandalised: The police have filed an FIR but no one has been arrested yet.

Two men accused of rape set on fire in Jharkhand, one dies: The condition of the other person is critical and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police said. Satyendar Jain’s custody with ED extended till June 13 in money laundering case: The central agency had arrested the former Delhi health minister on May 30. Assam clears tea plantations for airport that has not been sanctioned: More than 30 lakh tea bushes were uprooted for the project in Silchar, even as the civil aviation ministry said it has not received any such proposal.