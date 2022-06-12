The big news: Javed Mohammed’s house bulldozed in Prayagraj, and nine other top stories
Congress expelled its Haryana MLA for cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls, and US defence secretary said China is hardening its positions along the Indian border.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Muslim activist’s house razed in Prayagraj after police arrest him for protests over Prophet remarks: Javed Mohammed’s family has filed a plea against the demolition, claiming that the order incorrectly mentions him as the owner of the house.
- Congress expels Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi for voting against party in Rajya Sabha polls: The Adampur MLA voted for an Independent candidate backed by the BJP, which led to the defeat of Congress leader Ajay Maken.
- China is hardening positions along Indian border, says US defence secretary: Lloyd Austin said that Washington wants the Indo-Pacific region to be free from intimidation and bullying. He alleged that Beijing’s “expanding fishing fleet” was sparking tensions with its neighbours in the East China Sea.
- Sri Lanka official says Modi insisted on power project deal for Adani Group, then retracts statement: The prime minister had ‘pressured’ Sri Lankan president that a power plant in Mannar be allotted to the industrialist, the Ceylon Electricity Board chief said.
- Mamata Banerjee invites 19 Opposition leaders to discuss presidential election: The Congress said that discussions among Opposition parties needed to be open-minded and that the time was ripe “to rise above our differences”. The presidential election is slated to be held on July 18 and votes will be counted on July 21.
- UP Police arrest 304 persons for violent protests against remarks about Prophet Muhammad: Thirteen cases have been registered in nine districts of the state. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly protesting outside Jama Masjid area without permission.
- Heatwave in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and UP to continue till June 14, says weather department: There will be no significant change in maximum temperatures in remaining parts of the country during the next five days.
- Sonia Gandhi hospitalised for Covid-related complications: Her condition is now stable, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said. The Congress interim president had tested positive for coronavirus on June 2. Gandhi, 75, developed a mild fever and other coronavirus-related symptoms a day prior to that.
- Three LeT militants killed in Pulwama gunfight, say police: The three suspected militants have been identified as Junaid Sheergojri, Fazil Nazir Bhat and Irfan Ahmad Malik. According to the police, Sheergojri was involved in the killing of Constable Reyaz Ahmad of Jammu and Kashmir Police on May 13 in the Pulwama district’s Gudroo village.
- Protect freedom of speech under basic structure principle of the Constitution, say ex-civil servants: They pointed out that even if the sedition law is deemed unconstitutional, several Acts will remain available to the governments to stifle expression.