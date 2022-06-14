The big news: Centre announces Agnipath scheme to recruit soldiers, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi summoned for questioning for third straight day on Wednesday, and wholesale inflation rose to its highest in 10 years.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- India announces Agnipath scheme for four-year recruitment of soldiers into armed forces: Citizens from 17 and a half to 21 years of age can apply for the scheme.
- Rahul Gandhi summoned by ED for third straight day on Wednesday in National Herald case: The Congress MP was questioned for over 10 hours on Tuesday.
- Wholesale inflation rises to 15.88% in May from 15.08% in April – highest in 10 years: The high rate has resulted from increased prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, among other things.
- UP’s bulldozer action is ‘mockery of Constitution’, retired judges and advocates write to CJI: They urged NV Ramana to take suo motu cognisance of the Adityanath government’s move, saying ‘the mettle of the judiciary is tested in such critical times’.
- Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi arrested by Punjab Police in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Bishnoi will now be produced before the chief judicial magistrate’s court in Punjab’s Mansa district after the police got his transit remand.
- Air pollution reduces average life expectancy in India by five years, says study: Polluted air in Delhi shortens lifespan by an average of nearly ten years, a report by a United States-based think tank found.
- As Modi announces 10 lakh jobs in 18 months, Congress asks how long will Centre make false promises: Party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed that 30 lakh posts are lying vacant in the central government itself.
- Beijing to allow Indians to return to China as it lifts visa ban: The Chinese Embassy in India updated its policy to accept visa applications of foreign nationals who want to go to China to resume work.
- Delhi records over 1,000 coronavirus cases after a month: The city registered 1,118 cases on Tuesday – a jump of 82.08% from Monday’s infection count of 614.
- ‘Window to prevent worst impacts of climate change is closing fast,’ says UN secretary-general: António Guterres said that many governments are dragging their feet when it comes to the environment, and their inaction has grave consequences.