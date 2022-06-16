The big news: Violent protests against Agnipath scheme across the country, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A cybersecurity firm claimed police had planted fake evidence on devices of Bhima Koregaon accused, SC said demolitions must follow procedures.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Violent protests against Agnipath scheme in many states, train coaches set on fire: The demonstrators demanded a roll-back of the reform, which is aimed at hiring young citizens for a fixed term for the armed forces.
- Pune Police planted fake evidence on devices of Bhima Koregaon accused, reports Wired: The recovery email id and phone number on accounts of Rona Wilson, Varavara Rao and Hany Babu were linked to a police officer, a cybersecurity firm has claimed.
- Demolitions should only take place as per legal procedures, says Supreme Court: The court was responding to a plea which argued that razing of houses of those who protested against remarks on Prophet Muhammad is illegal.
- ED defers Rahul Gandhi’s questioning to June 20: The Congress MP was supposed to appear on Friday, but he requested to postpone the interrogation as he wanted to stay with his hospitalised mother Sonia Gandhi.
- Saharanpur Police order inquiry into video showing officials beating men in jail: The men were allegedly involved in protests that broke out across the country on June 10 against the remarks made by BJP spokespersons about Prophet Muhammad.
- Assam floods toll rises to 44 after two minors die in landslide in Goalpara: In Meghalaya, a part of the National Highway 6, which connects Assam, Mizoram, Tripura and parts of Manipur to the rest of the country, was washed away.
- Marathi actor moves HC against her arrest for posting alleged derogatory post about Sharad Pawar: Ketaki Chitale was arrested on May 15 and granted bail on Thursday. However, she will remain in jail as there are over 20 cases pending against her.
- India registers 12,213 new Covid-19 cases, 38.43% higher than Wednesday: The single-day count of coronavirus patients crossed 10,000-mark for the first time since February 26.
- US Federal Reserve announces biggest interest rate hike in 28 years to control inflation: The latest hike comes five days after the country’s labour department said that inflation in the United States was at a four-decade high of 8.6% driven by high fuel and housing prices.
- Officials seize rainbow-coloured toys in Saudi Arabia, claim they promote homosexuality: The confiscated items “contradict the Islamic faith and public morals, and promote homosexual colours targeting the younger generation”, an official said.