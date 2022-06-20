A look at the top headlines of the day:

Toll in Assam floods crosses 70, more than 40 lakh residents adversely affected: According to the weather department, the state has received 109% excessive rainfall this month. Over 500 trains cancelled amid Agnipath protests, Modi to meet service chiefs on Tuesday: Security has been ramped up across several states in view of the agitation. Gopalkrishna Gandhi declines offer to be Opposition candidate for presidential polls: He is the third political leader to withdraw from the presidential race. Amid Agnipath protests, Modi says many reforms may seem unpleasant but will benefit country later: Since Wednesday, violent protests have taken place in several states against the government’s new military recruitment plan. SC refuses to release Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh from jail for voting in MLC polls: But the court agreed to examine concerns about the interpretation of Section 62(5) of the Representation of the People Act, which bars a prisoner from voting. Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, faces ED questioning in money-laundering case: Rahul Gandhi has already been questioned for over 30 hours in three days last week. He again appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for the fourth day of questioning on Monday. Fifteen tourists stuck mid-air in cable cars rescued in Himachal Pradesh: The rescue operation took over three hours. Vedanta puts up for sale its Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi: The copper smelting plant was shut down in May 2018 by the Tamil Nadu government after 13 people protesting against its expansion were killed in police firing. Two shooters, one aide arrested from Gujarat in Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing: All three have a criminal record, the police said. Nine members of a family found dead in Maharashtra’s Sangli: The police suspect they consumed a poisonous substance. An investigation is underway.