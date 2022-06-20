The big news: Floods kill over 70 in Assam, lakhs displaced, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Over 500 trains cancelled amid protests against Agnipath, and Gopalkrishna Gandhi declines offer to be Opposition’s presidential candidate.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Toll in Assam floods crosses 70, more than 40 lakh residents adversely affected: According to the weather department, the state has received 109% excessive rainfall this month.
- Over 500 trains cancelled amid Agnipath protests, Modi to meet service chiefs on Tuesday: Security has been ramped up across several states in view of the agitation.
- Gopalkrishna Gandhi declines offer to be Opposition candidate for presidential polls: He is the third political leader to withdraw from the presidential race.
- Amid Agnipath protests, Modi says many reforms may seem unpleasant but will benefit country later: Since Wednesday, violent protests have taken place in several states against the government’s new military recruitment plan.
- SC refuses to release Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh from jail for voting in MLC polls: But the court agreed to examine concerns about the interpretation of Section 62(5) of the Representation of the People Act, which bars a prisoner from voting.
- Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, faces ED questioning in money-laundering case: Rahul Gandhi has already been questioned for over 30 hours in three days last week. He again appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for the fourth day of questioning on Monday.
- Fifteen tourists stuck mid-air in cable cars rescued in Himachal Pradesh: The rescue operation took over three hours.
- Vedanta puts up for sale its Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi: The copper smelting plant was shut down in May 2018 by the Tamil Nadu government after 13 people protesting against its expansion were killed in police firing.
- Two shooters, one aide arrested from Gujarat in Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing: All three have a criminal record, the police said.
- Nine members of a family found dead in Maharashtra’s Sangli: The police suspect they consumed a poisonous substance. An investigation is underway.