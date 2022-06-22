A look at the top headlines of the day:

I am ready to resign as chief minister if rebel Shiv Sena MLAs demand, says Uddhav Thackeray: Hours later, he left his official residence to move to a family home in suburban Bandra. Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde, the rebel minister who has triggered a political crisis in Maharashtra, said it is imperative for the Shiv Sena to quit the ‘unnatural alliance’ of the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.

Afghanistan earthquake toll rises to 1,000, official says ‘digging grave after grave’: The 6.1-magnitude quake also left 1,500 persons wounded.

CBI books DHFL’s Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan for allegedly defrauding banks of Rs 34,615 crore: This is the biggest bank fraud case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation, officials say.

Toll rises to 89 in Assam floods, over 55 lakh residents adversely affected: More than 2.62 lakh persons are in 862 relief camps across the state.

Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale gets bail after being arrested for Facebook post about Sharad Pawar: She has over 20 cases registered against her.

Demolitions in Kanpur, Prayagraj done in accordance with law, Uttar Pradesh government tells SC: The response came on a petition by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind seeking directions to the state to ensure that no illegal demolitions take place.

BJP-JJP alliance wins 25 civic committees in Haryana municipal elections: While the Bhartiya Janata Party bagged 22 seats, the Jannayak Janata Party secured three seats.

Actor Vijay Babu gets anticipatory bail with conditions till June 26 in rape case: The Kerala High Court has asked him to appear for interrogation on June 27.

Sonia Gandhi requests Enforcement Directorate to postpone questioning in National Herald case: The central agency has issued summons to her to appear before it on Thursday.

US comedian Bill Cosby found guilty of sexually assaulting minor in 1975: The complainant had filed a lawsuit in 2014 stating that the comedian sexually abused her in the Playboy Mansion when she was 16.

