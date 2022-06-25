A look at the top headlines of the day:

Gujarat Police take Mumbai activist Teesta Setalvad into custody for alleged forgery: She had pursued cases against Prime Minister Narendra Modi related to the 2002 riots.

Toll rises to 118 in Assam floods, situation still grim in Silchar: The town was submerged for the sixth straight day, officials said.

Eknath Shinde-led rebel MLAs name their faction ‘Shiv Sena Balasaheb’: Meanwhile, sixteen rebel Shiv Sena MLAs got disqualification notices and were asked to reply by Monday. Arrested IAS officer’s son dies of bullet wounds, family alleges foul play: The incident took place when a team of the Punjab vigilance bureau had arrived at Sanjay Popli’s home to conduct a search in a corruption case against him.

Nupur Sharma again skips Kolkata Police summons for her remarks about Prophet Muhammad: The suspended BJP leader cited apprehensions that she will be assaulted if she visits the city.

Shanta Gokhale, Kumar Nawathe among winners of Sahitya Akademi Prize for Translation 2021: Twenty-two works in as many languages were chosen by the executive committee of literary organisation for the awards.

Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by bullets fired by Israeli soldiers, says UN: Several ‘seemingly well-aimed bullets’ were fired at her even after Akleh made efforts to show that she was a member of the press, an investigation showed. Covovax gets expert panel nod for use among children aged between 7 and 11 in India against Covid-19: The recommendation has been sent to Drugs Controller General of India for final approval.

Do not extend free ration scheme launched during pandemic, Department of Expenditure advises Centre: The department of the finance ministry cited financial and food security concerns to warn against extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

Seven aborted foetuses found in a canister in Karnataka’s Belagavi district: The state health department has ordered an inquiry into the incident.