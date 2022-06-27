The United Nations said on Sunday that 155 children died in the earthquake that hit Afghanistan on June 22, reported The Associated Press.

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake had hit southern Afghanistan provinces, leaving 1,150 dead and at least 1,600 injured. The quake had struck about 44 kilometres from the city of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan at a depth of 51 kilometres, according to the United States Geological Survey.

On Sunday, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that most of the deaths among children were reported from Paktika province’s Gayan district.

The UN agency also said that about 65 children have been orphaned or left without adult supervision.

Meanwhile on Monday, United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, or Unicef, said that it was working to reunite children who have been separated from their families. The agency added that it has set up clinics to offer mental health and psychological support to children in Gayan who have been traumatised by the disaster.

The June 22 earthquake is the deadliest one to hit Afghanistan in 20 years.

Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, a spokesperson for Afghanistan’s disaster ministry, said that around 10,000 houses were completely or partially destroyed.

The Taliban administration is also facing problems while helping the adversely affected citizens due to shortages of medicines and other essential items. While Afghanistan used to receive foreign aid, it stopped after the Taliban seized power last year.

The Taliban government has sought international aid to overcome the shortages.

India, Pakistan and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees are among countries and organisations that have sent supplies.