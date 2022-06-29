Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority on the floor of the House on Thursday amid the political turmoil in the state.

In a letter, Koshyari called for a special session at 11 am “with the only agenda of a trust vote” against the chief minister.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written to state Assembly secretary to convene a special session of the State Assembly on June 30, with the only agenda of a trust vote against CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/9M5htIIE9R — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government is facing a political crisis after minister Eknath Shinde went to Surat with a group of rebel MLAs on June 21. He is now camping with them at a hotel in Guwahati.

The rebel MLAs want the Shiv Sena to break its alliance with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.