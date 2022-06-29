A look at the top headlines of the day:

Uddhav Thackeray resigns as chief minister of Maharashtra: He also resigned as a Member of the Legislative Council. Supreme Court refuses to stay floor test against Uddhav Thackeray’s government: It, however, said the result of the floor test will be subject to the outcomes of this petition, which would now be heard on July 11. NIA takes over Udaipur tailor beheading case, UAPA charges invoked: The National Investigation Agency will investigate the possible involvement of any organisation or international links, the Union home ministry said. Rupee hits new low, breaches 79-mark against dollar for the first time: Foreign institutional investors pulling out funds and rising crude oil prices are the reasons behind depreciating value of the currency, analysts said. Journalists shouldn’t be jailed for what they write, says UN on arrest of Mohammed Zubair: A spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said journalists should be allowed to express themselves without the threat of harassment. UN Human Rights Office remarks on arrest of Teesta Setalvad, ex-IPS officers unwarranted, says India: Setalvad along with RB Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt must not be persecuted for their activism, the United Nations Human Rights Office had said. No decision on extending GST compensation to states, says Nirmala Sitharaman: In July 2017, the Centre had said that the states will be reimbursed for any loss of revenue from the tax for up to five years. Manipur Police arrest 80 persons claiming they are foreigners from Myanmar: Those held did not possess documents to prove their Indian citizenship and could not speak Hindi, English or Manipuri, the police said. Congress distances itself from MP Manish Tewari’s view favouring Agnipath scheme: Since its announcement, the scheme has been vehemently opposed by the party. Centre to deregulate sale of domestically-produced crude oil from October 1: The move will allow oil companies to sell their crude to private firms in India, said Union minister Anurag Thakur.