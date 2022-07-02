A look at the top headlines of the day:

Hours after Delhi Police briefs media on Zubair bail plea order, court confirms it: Charges of criminal conspiracy, foreign funding norms violation added against Mohammed Zubair NIA sends accused persons in Udaipur murder case to 10-day police custody: The four men, who allegedly killed the tailor, were attacked while being produced in the court. NIA to investigate chemist’s killing in Maharashtra as police suspect he supported Nupur Sharma: The murder took a week before a tailor in Udaipur was hacked to death for backing the suspended BJP spokesperson. Activist Teesta Setalvad sent to 14-day judicial custody: Setalvad was arrested on June 26 for allegedly committing forgery and fabricating evidence in a case related to the 2002 Gujarat riots. US panel comments on India’s ‘repression of critical voices’ are biased, says foreign ministry:The commission’s views reflect a ‘severe lack of understanding’ of India and its constitutional framework, the Centre said. Congress asks BJP leaders to apologise for sharing doctored video Rahul Gandhi or face action:Gandhi’s remark on the Students Federation of India violence in Kerala on June 24 was modified to appear as a comment on the Udaipur murder, the party said. Uddhav Thackeray sacks Eknath Shinde from the post of Shiv Sena ‘party leader’: Thackeray accused the newly-inducted Maharashtra chief minister of being involved in ‘anti-party activities’. Four booked for alleged gang rape, forcible conversion and marriage of woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda: The woman’s father has complained that her daughter was abducted last month and taken to Mumbai by the brother of a man she used to speak to over phone. Hindutva group members booked in Gurugram for chanting hateful slogans at Udaipur killing protest: Organisers of the rally attended by Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad activists have been named in the FIR for shouting provocative slogans about Muslims. Manipur landslide toll rises to 24, search operations on for 38 missing persons: Rescue operations have been disrupted as the soil at the site is loose, making it difficult for heavy machinery to operate.