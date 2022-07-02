The big news: Mohammed Zubair sent to 14-day judicial custody, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Accused persons in Udaipur murder case sent to 10-day police custody, and NIA will investigate chemist’s killing in Maharashtra.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Hours after Delhi Police briefs media on Zubair bail plea order, court confirms it: Charges of criminal conspiracy, foreign funding norms violation added against Mohammed Zubair
- NIA sends accused persons in Udaipur murder case to 10-day police custody: The four men, who allegedly killed the tailor, were attacked while being produced in the court.
- NIA to investigate chemist’s killing in Maharashtra as police suspect he supported Nupur Sharma: The murder took a week before a tailor in Udaipur was hacked to death for backing the suspended BJP spokesperson.
- Activist Teesta Setalvad sent to 14-day judicial custody: Setalvad was arrested on June 26 for allegedly committing forgery and fabricating evidence in a case related to the 2002 Gujarat riots.
- US panel comments on India’s ‘repression of critical voices’ are biased, says foreign ministry:The commission’s views reflect a ‘severe lack of understanding’ of India and its constitutional framework, the Centre said.
- Congress asks BJP leaders to apologise for sharing doctored video Rahul Gandhi or face action:Gandhi’s remark on the Students Federation of India violence in Kerala on June 24 was modified to appear as a comment on the Udaipur murder, the party said.
- Uddhav Thackeray sacks Eknath Shinde from the post of Shiv Sena ‘party leader’: Thackeray accused the newly-inducted Maharashtra chief minister of being involved in ‘anti-party activities’.
- Four booked for alleged gang rape, forcible conversion and marriage of woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda: The woman’s father has complained that her daughter was abducted last month and taken to Mumbai by the brother of a man she used to speak to over phone.
- Hindutva group members booked in Gurugram for chanting hateful slogans at Udaipur killing protest: Organisers of the rally attended by Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad activists have been named in the FIR for shouting provocative slogans about Muslims.
- Manipur landslide toll rises to 24, search operations on for 38 missing persons: Rescue operations have been disrupted as the soil at the site is loose, making it difficult for heavy machinery to operate.