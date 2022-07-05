The big news: Twitter sues Centre over orders to take down content and nine other top stories
Other headlines: A retired SC judge questioned Mohammed Zubair arrest, and a Muslim man was arrested for selling meat in newspaper with images of Hindu deities.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Twitter moves court against Centre’s orders to remove certain posts and accounts: The plea filed in the Karnataka HC states that some of the orders fall short of the procedural requirements of the Information Technology Act.
- Questions arise when police arrest Mohammed Zubair, but not Nupur Sharma, says retired SC judge: Justice Deepak Gupta pointed out that in 40 years nobody had raised objections to the photo tweeted by Zubair for which he has been held.
- Muslim eatery owner arrested in UP for packing meat dishes in newspaper with images of Hindu deities: Mohammad Talib was detained on a complaint by a member of Hindu Jagran Manch. A first information report alleged that Talib also tried to attack police officers with a knife when they came to arrest him.
- Rupee falls by 41 paise, reaches lifetime low of 79.36 against US dollar: The record low was on account of a stronger dollar and India’s recent trade data that was below expectations.
- Delhi-Dubai SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing in Karachi after fuel indicator malfunctions: This was the sixth occurrence in the last 17 days of a SpiceJet flight making an emergency landing. Meanwhile, another SpiceJet plane flying from Kandla in Gujarat to Mumbai made a priority landing in the Maharashtra capital after the outer pane of the windshield of the airdraft cracked.
- In June, India saw biggest decline in jobs in a non-lockdown month, shows think tank CMIE data: The unemployment rate in the country increased to 7.8% of the total workforce in June from 7.12% in May.
- Mumbai to receive heavy rainfall for next 24 hours, says weather agency: Continuous rainfall has caused waterlogging on streets. Boulders rolled down from a hillock in neighbouring Thane district.
- Enforcement Directorate raids Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo, say reports: The central agency filed a case based on a first information report by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing against a Jammu and Kashmir-based distributor of Vivo.
- SC observations on Nupur Sharma are not in sync with judicial ethos, say former judges, bureaucrats: Justices JB Pardiwala and Surya Kant had said that Sharma was single-handedly responsible for tensions that erupted after her statement about Prophet Muhammad.
- FIRs filed in Delhi, UP against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for poster showing Hindu deity smoking: The outrage over the poster shows the ‘deteriorating socio-political condition’ in India, Manimekalai said. The poster, which she shared on Twitter on July 2, shows a woman dressed as Hindu deity Kaali and smoking a cigarette. This image is set against the pride flag of the LGBTQ community.