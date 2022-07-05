A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Twitter moves court against Centre’s orders to remove certain posts and accounts: The plea filed in the Karnataka HC states that some of the orders fall short of the procedural requirements of the Information Technology Act.
  2. Questions arise when police arrest Mohammed Zubair, but not Nupur Sharma, says retired SC judge: Justice Deepak Gupta pointed out that in 40 years nobody had raised objections to the photo tweeted by Zubair for which he has been held.
  3. Muslim eatery owner arrested in UP for packing meat dishes in newspaper with images of Hindu deities: Mohammad Talib was detained on a complaint by a member of Hindu Jagran Manch. A first information report alleged that Talib also tried to attack police officers with a knife when they came to arrest him.
  4. Rupee falls by 41 paise, reaches lifetime low of 79.36 against US dollar: The record low was on account of a stronger dollar and India’s recent trade data that was below expectations.
  5. Delhi-Dubai SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing in Karachi after fuel indicator malfunctions: This was the sixth occurrence in the last 17 days of a SpiceJet flight making an emergency landing. Meanwhile, another SpiceJet plane flying from Kandla in Gujarat to Mumbai made a priority landing in the Maharashtra capital after the outer pane of the windshield of the airdraft cracked.
  6. In June, India saw biggest decline in jobs in a non-lockdown month, shows think tank CMIE data: The unemployment rate in the country increased to 7.8% of the total workforce in June from 7.12% in May.
  7. Mumbai to receive heavy rainfall for next 24 hours, says weather agency: Continuous rainfall has caused waterlogging on streets. Boulders rolled down from a hillock in neighbouring Thane district.
  8. Enforcement Directorate raids Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo, say reports: The central agency filed a case based on a first information report by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing against a Jammu and Kashmir-based distributor of Vivo.
  9. SC observations on Nupur Sharma are not in sync with judicial ethos, say former judges, bureaucrats: Justices JB Pardiwala and Surya Kant had said that Sharma was single-handedly responsible for tensions that erupted after her statement about Prophet Muhammad.
  10. FIRs filed in Delhi, UP against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for poster showing Hindu deity smoking: The outrage over the poster shows the ‘deteriorating socio-political condition’ in India, Manimekalai said. The poster, which she shared on Twitter on July 2, shows a woman dressed as Hindu deity Kaali and smoking a cigarette. This image is set against the pride flag of the LGBTQ community.