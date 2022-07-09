The big news: Sri Lankan PM announces resignation within two months, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Toll from Amarnath cloudburst increased to 16, and Gautam Adani group will participate in 5G spectrum auction.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe says he will resign as protests intensify amid economic crisis: Wickremesinghe was appointed to the post on May 12. On Saturday, the agitation grew more severe as demonstrators stormed the president’s house.
- Toll from Amarnath cloudburst rises to 16, over 40 persons missing: There has been rainfall at the site, but it has not posed problems in rescue work, the National Disaster Response Force’s chief said.
- Gautam Adani group to participate in 5G spectrum auction: Reliance Jio and Airtel will also bid on July 26.
- After imposing Rs 51.72 crore fine on Amnesty India, ED books organisation in money-laundering case: On Friday, the central agency had alleged that the human rights organisation’s working model is used to route foreign funds in the guise of business activities.
- Mohammed Zubair summoned by Lakhimpur Kheri court in Uttar Pradesh on July 11: The police sought a warrant from the court shortly after the journalist was granted interim bail in a separate case.
- VHP’s Haryana unit releases helplines to help Hindus procure arms licences for ‘self-defence’:A member of the organisation said that those who feel threatened by hate speech and disrespect to Hindu gods and rituals could call the number.
- Ahmedabad sessions court adjourns Teesta Setalvad’s bail plea till July 15: While the lawyers for the accused persons sought an early hearing, the prosecution asked for more time.
- Razorpay says it had enabled only domestic donations for Alt News: The company’s CEO said the firm complied with a police request for customer information because legal experts said it would have to do so.
- Elon Musk terminates deal to buy Twitter, microblogging platform vows legal action: The Tesla CEO said that he took the decision as Twitter did not provide enough information about the number of spam and fake accounts on its platform.
- Delimitation panel set up to redraw ward boundaries for Delhi civic polls: This will pave way for the city’s first municipal elections after the three corporations in the Capital were merged in May.