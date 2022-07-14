A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigns as Sri Lanka president: The Speaker said that Rajapaksa’s exit will be officially announced on Friday after his resignation letter is legally verified and other legal procedures are followed.
  2. India’s first monkeypox case detected in Kerala: The patient had returned from the United Arab Emirates on July 12. The condition of the patient is stable.
  3. Mohammed Zubair moves Supreme Court to quash six FIRs against him in Uttar Pradesh: The Alt News co-founder has also challenged the formation of a Special Investigation Team tasked with inquiring into the cases.
  4. Rupee ever so close to 80-mark, closes at 79.99 against US dollar: This is the fourth consecutive session that the rupee has recorded new lows. This is also the 27th time the rupee has hit a new lifetime low since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
  5. ‘No word banned,’ says Lok Sabha speaker amid row over new list of unparliamentary words: Opposition leaders had criticised the inclusion of expressions that are commonly used to target the Narendra Modi government.
  6. Daler Mehndi jailed for two years in 2003 human trafficking case: The police took the singer into custody after a Patiala court dismissed his application for release on probation.
  7. ED books former Mumbai Police chief, two ex-chiefs of NSE for money laundering in phone tapping case: The agency also arrested Chitra Ramkrishna, who was already in custody in a case of giving preferential treatment to certain stock brokers.
  8. Maharashtra to cut VAT on petrol by Rs 5 and on diesel by Rs 3 per litre: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the reduction in value added tax will cost the state exchequer Rs 6,000 crore.
  9. Egg and meat cause ‘lifestyle disorders’, claims Karnataka education policy panel: In a position paper meant for the National Education Policy, the panel has suggested removing the food items from mid-day meals in schools.
  10. AIADMK expels two sons of O Panneerselvam, 16 of his supporters: Panneerselvam had been sacked from the party on Monday, after rival faction leader Edappadi K Palaniswami became the interim general secretary.