The big news: Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigns as Sri Lanka president, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: India’s first monkeypox case was detected in Kerala, and Mohammed Zubair moved the SC to quash six cased filed against him in Uttar Pradesh.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigns as Sri Lanka president: The Speaker said that Rajapaksa’s exit will be officially announced on Friday after his resignation letter is legally verified and other legal procedures are followed.
- India’s first monkeypox case detected in Kerala: The patient had returned from the United Arab Emirates on July 12. The condition of the patient is stable.
- Mohammed Zubair moves Supreme Court to quash six FIRs against him in Uttar Pradesh: The Alt News co-founder has also challenged the formation of a Special Investigation Team tasked with inquiring into the cases.
- Rupee ever so close to 80-mark, closes at 79.99 against US dollar: This is the fourth consecutive session that the rupee has recorded new lows. This is also the 27th time the rupee has hit a new lifetime low since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
- ‘No word banned,’ says Lok Sabha speaker amid row over new list of unparliamentary words: Opposition leaders had criticised the inclusion of expressions that are commonly used to target the Narendra Modi government.
- Daler Mehndi jailed for two years in 2003 human trafficking case: The police took the singer into custody after a Patiala court dismissed his application for release on probation.
- ED books former Mumbai Police chief, two ex-chiefs of NSE for money laundering in phone tapping case: The agency also arrested Chitra Ramkrishna, who was already in custody in a case of giving preferential treatment to certain stock brokers.
- Maharashtra to cut VAT on petrol by Rs 5 and on diesel by Rs 3 per litre: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the reduction in value added tax will cost the state exchequer Rs 6,000 crore.
- Egg and meat cause ‘lifestyle disorders’, claims Karnataka education policy panel: In a position paper meant for the National Education Policy, the panel has suggested removing the food items from mid-day meals in schools.
- AIADMK expels two sons of O Panneerselvam, 16 of his supporters: Panneerselvam had been sacked from the party on Monday, after rival faction leader Edappadi K Palaniswami became the interim general secretary.