The big news: Opposition picks Margaret Alva as vice presidential candidate, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: IndiGo flight diverted to Karachi airport after pilot reports technical defect, and Opposition denounced Modi’s absence from all-party meet.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Margaret Alva named as Opposition candidate for vice president’s post: The former Union minister said that it was a privilege and honour to be named as the Opposition’s joint candidate for the post.
- IndiGo flight diverted to Karachi airport after pilot reports technical defect: This is the second such incident in two weeks when an Indian airline made an emergency landing in the neighbouring Pakistani city.
- Opposition denounces Narendra Modi’s absence from all-party meeting: Meanwhile, the DMK and AIADMK said at the meeting that India should help resolve the economic crisis in Sri Lanka
- Violence erupts in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi over Class 12 girl’s death: The girl’s family alleged that there was foul play in her death and refused to receive her body.
- National Security Act invoked against activist Javed Mohammed, who was arrested for allegedly planning to incite violence in Prayagraj in June: The police arrested the activist on June 11. He is currently lodged at the Deoria district jail.
- 121 Adivasis acquitted five years after they were booked under UAPA in Chhattisgarh: They were arrested for allegedly assisting Maoists in the killing of 25 Central Reserve Police Force personnel in Sukma district in April 2017.
- Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel says he got to know of minister TS Singh Deo’s resignation from media: Deo has been locked in a turf war with Baghel since June 2021 over the chief minister’s post.
- Allahabad HC refuses to quash FIR against man for remarks about Modi, Shah and other ministers: A two-judge bench observed that citizens have no right to abuse anyone, much less the prime minister of India.
- Arvind Kejriwal urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to let him attend Singapore summit: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has not approved a file related to the chief minister’s participation in the World Cities Summit.
- Godavari in Andhra Pradesh breaches 25 lakh cusecs mark after 16 years, 2 million residents affected: The floodwater discharge in the river was 28,50,664 cusecs on August 7, 2006.