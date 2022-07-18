The big news: India records second monkeypox case in Kerala, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Both Houses adjourned on the first day of Monsoon session, and Droupadi Murmu holds edge over Yashwant Sinha as presidential polls end.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Kerala reports second monkeypox case in Kannur district: Close contacts of the 31-year-old patient have been put under surveillance, state Health Minister Veena George said.
- Both Houses adjourned amid Opposition protests on the first day of Monsoon session: The parties are demanding discussions on the Agnipath scheme and inflation among other matters.
- Voting for next president ends, Droupadi Murmu holds edge over Yashwant Sinha: The BJP has nominated Murmu, the former Jharkhand governor, while the Opposition has picked the former Union minister.
- Architecture professor from UK says she was denied entry into India despite valid visa:The academician, Lindsay Bremner, said that she was made to take a flight back to London ‘without any room for recourse’.
- Supreme Court says ‘vicious cycle’ of action against Mohammed Zubair as it grants interim protection in UP FIRs: Rewards are being offered to file complaints and FIRs against the journalist, counsel Vrinda Grover told the court.
- Supreme Court lists plea seeking permission to worship ‘shivling’ found inside Gyanvapi mosque: The court listed the matter along with the petition challenging a video survey of the mosque.
- Food, hospital rooms, hotels will get costlier from today after GST hike: GST hikes are BJP’s masterclass on destroying Indian economy, says Rahul Gandhi.
- Thirteen die as bus falls into Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh: The bus was more than 10 years old and its fitness certificate was about to expire in about 10 days, an RTO official said.
- Per capita GDP declined in 2020-’21 due to Covid-19 restrictions, Centre tells Lok Sabha: However, the figure increased sharply in 2021-’22 due to ‘proactive measures taken by the government’, the finance ministry said.
- Allahabad HC to hear plea challenging acquittal of LK Advani, 31 others in Babri demolition case: The trial court did not appreciate the evidence of conspiracy in the right perspective, the petitioners said.