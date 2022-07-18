A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Kerala reports second monkeypox case in Kannur district: Close contacts of the 31-year-old patient have been put under surveillance, state Health Minister Veena George said.
  2. Both Houses adjourned amid Opposition protests on the first day of Monsoon session: The parties are demanding discussions on the Agnipath scheme and inflation among other matters.
  3. Voting for next president ends, Droupadi Murmu holds edge over Yashwant Sinha: The BJP has nominated Murmu, the former Jharkhand governor, while the Opposition has picked the former Union minister.
  4. Architecture professor from UK says she was denied entry into India despite valid visa:The academician, Lindsay Bremner, said that she was made to take a flight back to London ‘without any room for recourse’.
  5. Supreme Court says ‘vicious cycle’ of action against Mohammed Zubair as it grants interim protection in UP FIRs: Rewards are being offered to file complaints and FIRs against the journalist, counsel Vrinda Grover told the court.
  6. Supreme Court lists plea seeking permission to worship ‘shivling’ found inside Gyanvapi mosque: The court listed the matter along with the petition challenging a video survey of the mosque.
  7. Food, hospital rooms, hotels will get costlier from today after GST hike: GST hikes are BJP’s masterclass on destroying Indian economy, says Rahul Gandhi.
  8. Thirteen die as bus falls into Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh: The bus was more than 10 years old and its fitness certificate was about to expire in about 10 days, an RTO official said.
  9. Per capita GDP declined in 2020-’21 due to Covid-19 restrictions, Centre tells Lok Sabha: However, the figure increased sharply in 2021-’22 due to ‘proactive measures taken by the government’, the finance ministry said.
  10. Allahabad HC to hear plea challenging acquittal of LK Advani, 31 others in Babri demolition case: The trial court did not appreciate the evidence of conspiracy in the right perspective, the petitioners said.