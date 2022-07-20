The Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress on Wednesday won two mayoral seats each in the second phase of the Madhya Pradesh municipal elections, the Hindustan Times reported.

Voting took place in five municipal corporations, 40 nagar palikas and 169 nagar parishads, according to The Indian Express.

The BJP won the mayor’s post in Dewas and Ratlam, while the Congress emerged victorious in Morena and Rewa.

In Dewas, BJP candidate Geeta Agarwal won against the Congress’s Vinodini Vyas by a margin of 45,884 votes, according to PTI. Meanwhile, the saffron party’s Prahlad Patel defeated the Congress candidate Mayank Jat by 8,591 votes in Ratlam.

In Rewa, the Congress’s Ajay Mishra Baba won against the BJP’s Prabodh Vyas by 10,282 votes. The Congress’s Sharda Solanki defeated the BJP’s candidate Mukesh Meena Jatav in Morena.

Meanwhile, in the Katni Municipal Corporation, Independent candidate Preeti Suri was elected as the mayor.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the BJP has “created history” in the urban local body polls. “I congratulate the lakhs of BJP functionaries who worked under the leadership of state BJP chief VD Sharma,” he said.

Chouhan said that the BJP won six out of eight nagar parishads in Jabalpur, 11 out of 12 in Rewa, five out of six in Gwalior and all three in Katni. “The BJP has received the people’s blessings from all over the state in the election,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Kamal Nath thanked party workers for reposing faith in him. He congratulated party workers for their victories in the urban local body polls.

In the first phase of the polls, the BJP had won seven out of 11 mayoral seats, and the Congress had won three seats. The Aam Aadmi Party also made political inroads in the state by winning the mayoral post in Singrauli.