A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Nirav Modi’s assets worth Rs 253.62 crore seized by Enforcement Directorate: The assets are in Hong Kong, the agency said.
  2. Enforcement Directorate seizes Rs 20 crore cash in raid on West Bengal minister’s associate, according to reports: The amount is suspected to be proceeds of crime in the 2018 School Service Commission recruitment scam, the agency said.
  3. Big wins for ‘Soorarai Pottru’ and ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ at 68th National Film Awards: ‘Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior’, produced by and starring Ajay Devgn, won three awards.
  4. TMC’s decision to abstain from vice-presidential election is disappointing, says Margaret Alva:The Opposition’s candidate for the post said that this was not the time for ‘whataboutery, ego or anger’.
  5. Kerala reports third case of monkeypox in India: A 35-year-old man who had returned to Malappuram district from the United Arab Emirates on July 6 has tested positive, the state health minister says.
  6. Plea filed in Supreme Court against national emblem atop new Parliament building: The new emblem is a perfect replica of the original, except for its size, the government has said.
  7. Ambanis should continue to get security from Centre, says Supreme Court: A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana quashed proceedings in the matter before the Tripura High Court.
  8. Railways suffered losses worth Rs 259.44 crore during Agnipath protests, Centre tells Parliament: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that 2,132 trains were cancelled across the country from June 15 to June 23.
  9. Arvind Kejriwal criticises Centre as Delhi LG calls for probe against Manish Sisodia: Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended a CBI inquiry into the capital’s revamped excise policy.
  10. RBI has no tolerance for volatile rupee, says Governor Shaktikanta Das: The Indian currency has been touching new record lows against the United States dollar in the last few sessions.