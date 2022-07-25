The big news: Four Congress MPs suspended for entire monsoon session, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Two days after Bengal minister’s arrest, Mamata Banerjee said she does not support corruption, and Droupadi Murmu took oath as president.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Four Congress MPs suspended from Monsoon Session for carrying placards inside Lok Sabha: Speaker Om Birla had earlier warned that MPs bringing placard inside the House will not be allowed to take part in the proceedings.
- Two days after West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee’s arrest, Mamata Banerjee says she does not support corruption: Jailed TMC leader Partha Chatterjee does not need to be in hospital, says AIIMS.
- ‘My election is proof that poor can fulfil their dreams,’ says Droupadi Murmu as takes presidential oath: Mallikarjun Kharge not given appropriate seat at Droupadi Murmu’s swearing-in, alleges Opposition
- Supreme Court dismisses Congress plea challenging Aadhaar-voter ID linking: The Election Commission will begin a campaign in Maharashtra from August 1 to encourage citizens to link their voter ID cards with Aadhaar numbers across the state.
- Petrol prices hiked 78 times, diesel on 76 occasions in 2021-’22, Centre tells Parliament: The petrol cost in Delhi has increased by 6.8%, while the price of diesel has risen by 10.8% between April and July this year, the government said.
- Monkeypox patients stable, their primary contacts are not infected, says Kerala health minister: The disease is not highly infectious and the state government is equipped to deal with it, said minister Veena George.
- Former President Ram Nath Kovind fulfilled BJP’s political agenda during his tenure, says Mehbooba Mufti: Kovind left the office on Monday as Droupadi Murmu took over the post.
- Jammu and Kashmir students, shopkeepers told to pay Rs 20 for flag hoisting campaign in Anantnag, Chadoora: The circular was withdrawn in Anantnag after social media backlash but is still in force in Budgam district’s Chadoora.
- Uddhav Thackeray faction moves Supreme Court against EC proceedings to decide on Shiv Sena leader: The Election Commission has asked the Thackeray and Eknath Shinde-led groups to submit documents to prove who has support of majority of the party members.
- Scholar Madhu Kishwar, four others booked for spreading misinformation on social media: The accused persons did not delete a communally sensitive video even after the police clarified that it was related to an incident that took place in 2017.