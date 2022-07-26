The big news: 19 Opposition MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha for the week, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Sonia Gandhi summoned again for questioning in the National Herald case, and a BJP leader accused of running brothel in Meghalaya was arrested.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- 19 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for the week for disrupting House proceedings: This is the highest number of single batch suspensions and follows the suspension of 4 Congress MPs in Lok Sabha on Monday for the rest of the Monsoon Session.
- Sonia Gandhi leaves ED office after over 6 hours of questioning in National Herald case, summoned again on Wednesday: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was detained in New Delhi during a protest against the Enforcement Directorate.
- Meghalaya BJP leader accused of running brothel arrested in Uttar Pradesh: The action came hours after the authorities in Meghalaya issued a look out notice against Bernard N Marak.
- Kashmiri journalist Aakash Hassan says he has been stopped from flying to Sri Lanka: The immigration officials at the Delhi airport allegedly did not give him a reason for not being allowed to leave the country.
- Ashish Mishra denied bail in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case by Allahabad High Court: The court said that there was a possibility that he may influence witnesses if he were to be granted bail.
- Act against officials for not ensuring supply of drugs for HIV treatment, NGO urges Manipur HC: The court had in 2019 told the Centre and the Manipur government to provide medicines and treatment in an affordable and efficient manner to HIV patients.
- Defence Acquisition Council approves arms procurement worth Rs 28,732 crore: The decision was taken at a meeting of the council headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
- ‘Why are you hesitant to take a stand?’ SC asks Centre on plea against distribution of freebies: The chief justice asked the Central government to find out if the Finance Commission can be roped in to find solutions.
- Another Class 12 student found dead in Tamil Nadu, third such case this month: The deaths in Tiruvallur and Kallakurichi have led to protests demanding justice.
- Russia says it will quit International Space Station after 2024: The country will focus on building its own orbital station, the newly appointed space chief says.