A look at the top headlines of the day:

19 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for the week for disrupting House proceedings: This is the highest number of single batch suspensions and follows the suspension of 4 Congress MPs in Lok Sabha on Monday for the rest of the Monsoon Session.

Sonia Gandhi leaves ED office after over 6 hours of questioning in National Herald case, summoned again on Wednesday: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was detained in New Delhi during a protest against the Enforcement Directorate.

Meghalaya BJP leader accused of running brothel arrested in Uttar Pradesh: The action came hours after the authorities in Meghalaya issued a look out notice against Bernard N Marak.

Kashmiri journalist Aakash Hassan says he has been stopped from flying to Sri Lanka: The immigration officials at the Delhi airport allegedly did not give him a reason for not being allowed to leave the country.

Ashish Mishra denied bail in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case by Allahabad High Court: The court said that there was a possibility that he may influence witnesses if he were to be granted bail.

Act against officials for not ensuring supply of drugs for HIV treatment, NGO urges Manipur HC: The court had in 2019 told the Centre and the Manipur government to provide medicines and treatment in an affordable and efficient manner to HIV patients.

Defence Acquisition Council approves arms procurement worth Rs 28,732 crore: The decision was taken at a meeting of the council headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

‘Why are you hesitant to take a stand?’ SC asks Centre on plea against distribution of freebies: The chief justice asked the Central government to find out if the Finance Commission can be roped in to find solutions. Another Class 12 student found dead in Tamil Nadu, third such case this month: The deaths in Tiruvallur and Kallakurichi have led to protests demanding justice.

Russia says it will quit International Space Station after 2024: The country will focus on building its own orbital station, the newly appointed space chief says.

