The big news: Partha Chatterjee sacked from Cabinet, suspended from TMC, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Sonia Gandhi and Smriti Irani were involved in a face-off in Lok Sabha, and Karnataka CM said if needed he will use ‘Yogi model’ in the state.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Mamata Banerjee sacks Partha Chatterjee as minister, suspends him from Trinamool Congress: She also removed him from all party posts after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for alleged corruption in recruitment of teachers.
- Lok Sabha witnesses acrimonious scenes as Smriti Irani seeks apology from Sonia Gandhi: BJP MPs demanded that the Congress chief should apologise for party MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s remarks referring to President Droupadi Murmu as ‘rashtrapatni’.
- ‘Yogi model’ will be implemented in Karnataka if needed, says Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai: His comments came as protests erupted against the Karnataka government and several BJP youth wing leaders resigned after the murder of a party leader. The police arrested two men in connection with the killing.
- India criticises Pakistan for pulling out of Chess Olympiad over torch relay passing through J&K: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said it was ‘highly unfortunate’ that Islamabad has politicised a prestigious international event.
- Two pilots killed as IAF fighter plane crashes in Rajasthan’s Barmer district: A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the crash.
- Jharkhand court convicts two men for murder in Dhanbad judge death case: Judge Uttam Anand died on July 28 last year in Dhanbad after a three-wheeler ran over him.
- Mere membership of WhatsApp groups can’t make me criminally liable, Umar Khalid tells High Court: The activist had remained silent in two groups, counsel Trideep Pais said.
- 22.05 crore applied for government jobs since 2014, only 7.22 lakh got recruited, shows data: The highest recruitment was made in 2019-’20 – the year of Lok Sabha elections – even as the least number of aspirants applied that year.
- No data available on attack on minorities, Centre tells Rajya Sabha: Union minister Smriti Irani said that it was up to the state governments to maintain law and order and prosecute crimes against citizens, including minorities.
- Ahmedabad, Botad SPs transferred as 42 residents die after drinking spurious liquor: Ninety-seven persons are still being treated at hospitals.