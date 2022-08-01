Aam Aadmi Party municipal councillor Mohammad Akbar was shot dead inside a gym in Punjab’s Malerkotla district on Sunday, the police said, according to PTI.

Malerkotla Senior Superintendent of Police Avneet Kaur Sidhu said that Akbar was killed probably due to personal enmity.

Station House Officer Harjinder Singh said that the police has obtained the closed-circuit television camera footage of the fatal assault, The Tribune reported. “We have registered a murder case against unidentified persons,” he added.

In the footage accessed by PTI, two men are seen fleeing the spot.

Akbar had won the municipal elections on a Congress ticket in February 2021, The Indian Express reported. He joined the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

In January 2020, his elder brother Mohammed Anwar, a Congress councillor, was shot dead.