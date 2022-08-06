A look at the top headlines of the day:

  1. Jagdeep Dhankhar is India’s next vice president: The National Democratic Alliance candidate received 346 of the 725 votes cast. Opposition candidate Margaret Alva got 182 votes, while 15 ballots were invalid.
  2. Two convicts in Dhanbad judge murder case sentenced to rigorous imprisonment till death: Judge Uttam Anand died on July 28 last year in Dhanbad after a three-wheeler ran over him. Exactly a year later, autorickshaw driver Lakhan Kumar Verma and his accomplice Rahul Kumar Verma were held guilty by a Dhanbad court.
  3. CISF constable opens fire in Kolkata museum killing one colleague, another injured: The constable used his service weapon to shoot at an assistant sub-inspector and a head constable, an official told PTI. The Kolkata Police have taken the assailant into custody.
  4. AAP seeks CBI inquiry into former LG Anil Baijal’s role in scrapping new liquor policy: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia accused him of providing undue benefits to a certain liquor shop owners, while causing loss to several others and the Delhi government.
  5. Bad loans of Rs 10 lakh crore been written off as ‘muft ki revdi’, says Varun Gandhi taking dig at Modi: The BJP MP cited government data to call out the phrase the prime minister recently used while commenting on freebies announced by political parties.
  6. UP MP Atul Rai cleared of rape charges a year after complainant died setting herself on fire: The Bahujan Samaj Party parliamentarian will remain in jail as an abetment to suicide case is pending against him.
  7. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s wife appears before ED in money laundering case: The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Raut on July 31 after searching his house in Mumbai.
  8. Toll in spurious liquor tragedy rises to 11 in Bihar: Five persons have been arrested so far in connection with the case. The sale and consumption of liquor has been banned in Bihar since April 2016.
  9. Centre asks seven states to increase testing, vaccination amid rise in Covid-19 cases: The weekly positivity rate in Delhi has gone up from 5.90% in the seven-day period ending in July 29 to 9.86% this week.
  10. After Telangana CM decides to skip meeting, Niti Aayog rejects his claim of undermining federalism: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of the governing council of the planning body.