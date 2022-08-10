The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed clubbing of first information reports filed against suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma in connection with her disparaging remarks about Prophet Muhammad, Bar and Bench reported.

A bench headed by Justice Surya Kant ordered that cases filed against Sharma be transferred to Delhi.

“We direct that all the FIRs be transferred and clubbed for the purpose of the investigation to Delhi Police,” the bench said, according to Live Law. “IFSO [Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations] of Delhi Police appears to be a specialised agency and it will be appreciated if the investigation is done by it.”

Sharma’s comments about the Prophet, made during a debate on the Times Now television channel on May 26, had led to a spate of violence and unrest across several parts of the country in June. India also faced a diplomatic outrage from a number of Gulf countries. Two men have been killed for supporting her.

One first information report has been filed against her in Delhi, another in Telangana, five in Maharashtra and two in West Bengal.

The suspended BJP spokesperson had demanded that either the first information reports filed against her in different states should be quashed, or they be clubbed together and transferred to Delhi.

On July 19, Sharma was granted interim protection from arrest by the Supreme Court in the cases filed against her.

However, on July 1, a bench headed by Justice Kant had come down heavily on Sharma, saying that she should have apologised to the country for her remarks.

The judges had also orally said that Sharma was single-handedly responsible for the tensions in the country and that being a spokesperson of a national political party does not give anyone the liberty to speak “such disturbing things”.

“These are not religious people at all, they make statements to provoke,” the judges had said, while asking Sharma to approach the High Courts.