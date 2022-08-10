A look at the top headlines of the day:

‘Will Modi win in 2024?’ questions Nitish Kumar after taking oath as Bihar chief minister: On Tuesday, the Janata Dal (United) leader had resigned as the chief minister after quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance.

Supreme Court clubs FIRs against Nupur Sharma, transfers them to Delhi Police: The court extended the interim protection that it had granted to the suspended BJP spokesperson on July 19 till the completion of the investigation. Varavara Rao gets bail on medical grounds from Supreme Court in Bhima Koregaon case: The Bombay High Court had in April extended his bail for three months, but refused to grant him permanent bail for treatment. Justice UU Lalit appointed next chief justice of India: He will take charge on August 27, a day after incumbent Chief Justice NV Ramana demits office.

Centre approves Corbevax as precautionary dose for adults vaccinated with Covishield, Covaxin: In June, the Drugs Controller General of India had approved Corbevax as the first mix-and-match booster dose in the country. Centre to remove restrictions on domestic airfares from August 31: The government had regulated prices when the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020. PM Modi mocks Congress leaders for wearing black clothes at protests against inflation: The Opposition party said the BJP was creating a pointless issue. Attorney general alleges attempt to prevent his appearance in case before SC about Wakf Tribunal: KK Venugopal said a series of events led him to believe that somebody was ‘bent upon ensuring’ that he does not argue this matter.

Donald Trump invokes Fifth Amendment, refuses to answer any question about his business dealings: The Fifth Amendment guarantees Americans the right to refuse to answer questions in order to avoid incriminating themselves.

Pakistani news channel taken off air, officials booked for sedition over comments made by panelist: Opposition leader Shahbaz Gill who made the controversial remarks on the military during a broadcast of ARY News, has also been charged with sedition.

