The big news: Nitish Kumar tells Modi to worry about 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Supreme Court clubs and transfers all FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi, and activist Varavara Rao gets bail in the Bhima Koregaon case.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- ‘Will Modi win in 2024?’ questions Nitish Kumar after taking oath as Bihar chief minister: On Tuesday, the Janata Dal (United) leader had resigned as the chief minister after quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance.
- Supreme Court clubs FIRs against Nupur Sharma, transfers them to Delhi Police: The court extended the interim protection that it had granted to the suspended BJP spokesperson on July 19 till the completion of the investigation.
- Varavara Rao gets bail on medical grounds from Supreme Court in Bhima Koregaon case: The Bombay High Court had in April extended his bail for three months, but refused to grant him permanent bail for treatment.
- Justice UU Lalit appointed next chief justice of India: He will take charge on August 27, a day after incumbent Chief Justice NV Ramana demits office.
- Centre approves Corbevax as precautionary dose for adults vaccinated with Covishield, Covaxin: In June, the Drugs Controller General of India had approved Corbevax as the first mix-and-match booster dose in the country.
- Centre to remove restrictions on domestic airfares from August 31: The government had regulated prices when the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020.
- PM Modi mocks Congress leaders for wearing black clothes at protests against inflation: The Opposition party said the BJP was creating a pointless issue.
- Attorney general alleges attempt to prevent his appearance in case before SC about Wakf Tribunal: KK Venugopal said a series of events led him to believe that somebody was ‘bent upon ensuring’ that he does not argue this matter.
- Donald Trump invokes Fifth Amendment, refuses to answer any question about his business dealings: The Fifth Amendment guarantees Americans the right to refuse to answer questions in order to avoid incriminating themselves.
- Pakistani news channel taken off air, officials booked for sedition over comments made by panelist: Opposition leader Shahbaz Gill who made the controversial remarks on the military during a broadcast of ARY News, has also been charged with sedition.