The big news: Karnataka HC quashes creation of Anti-Corruption Bureau, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Delhi High Court judge Pratibha Singh hailed Manusmriti, and Arvind Kejriwal again criticised the Centre for opposing freebies.
A look at the top headlines of the day:
- Karnataka HC abolishes state’s Anti-Corruption Bureau, says was ‘constituted to shield corrupt politicians’: The judges transferred all cases handled by the Anti-Corruption Bureau to the Lokayukta.
- Manusmriti gives respectable position to Indian women, says Delhi HC judge Prathiba M Singh: ‘It is downright scary that the rights of women in India lie at the mercy of judges like Pratibha Singh,’ activist Kavita Krishnan said.
- ‘Something wrong with their finances,’ says Arvind Kejriwal on Centre’s opposition to freebies: Meanwhile, Chief Justice NV Ramana said freebies and social welfare schemes are different.
- BJP MLA threatens to burn down venue of comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show in Hyderabad: T Raja Singh said he would beat up the comedian and send him back from Telangana if he dared to perform in the state capital.
- Four soldiers killed in Army camp attack in Jammu and Kashmir, two militants shot dead: Security has been increased in the Rajouri area after the attack.
- Arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal sent to CBI custody till August 16 in cattle smuggling case: The Birbhum district president was among the TMC leaders who allegedly received a portion of money earned through illegal trade along the Bangladesh border.
- China blocks proposal at United Nations to blacklist top Jaish-e-Mohammed commander: India has proposed a travel ban on Abdul Rauf Azhar, who is accused of planning to hijack the Indian Airlines flight IC-814 in 1999.
- Woman kidnapped and gangraped in Chennai, six men arrested: They threatened to kill the victim if she shouted for help and pushed her into a car.
- ‘Stop lowering dignity of PM’s post,’ Rahul Gandhi on Modi’s ‘black magic’ remark: On Wednesday, Narendra Modi had mocked the Congress for protesting against price rise and unemployment in black clothes on August 5.
- Shrikant Tyagi attended BJP events but abandoned by party now, claims wife: He was caught on video assaulting and abusing a woman at a residential society in Noida.